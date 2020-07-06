Hohem iSteady Pro 3, perfect action camera gimbal stabilizer for GoPro 8

06 luglio 2020 a

SHENZHEN, China, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem just released its new action camera gimbal iSteady Pro 3. In past two years, Hohem has been awarding as #1 best seller of action camera gimbal on Amazon and with a market share of 70% in action camera stabilizer category. Obviously, the reliable quality and affordable price are two main reasons why people choose Hohem. After one year of hard work in improving product performance, Hohem comes back with new innovation - the 3rd generation of action camera gimbal.

Great Compatibility of Action Cameras

iSteady Pro 3 is specifically designed for action cameras, and well-matched with most action cameras in the market, such as GoPro Hero 8/7/6/5/4/3, DJI OSMO Action, Insta360 one R, SONY RX0, YI cam, Xiaomi Mijia, SJCAM and other action cameras with similar size and weight.

IPX4 Water Splash-Proof

No need to worry about water splashes from any direction. It enables users to use in various outdoor adventures even in a rainy day.

12hrs Battery Life

Perfectly solve the weak battery life of action cameras with built-in 3600mAh battery. It has up to 12 hours battery life, and also can work as a powerbank to charge user's action camera while recording.

Incredible Cinematic Effects To Unlock Possibilities

Hohem iSteady Pro 3 provides 7 different cinematic effects, and allows users to remote control the gadget. It helps users to reduce tedious editing work and maximize their creative potential. The 7 amazing effects are as follow:

600°Rotational Inception Mode - Support users to create more than 360 degrees rotation.

Motion Timelapse - Set the track with custom rotating angle, record heavy traffic on the street, and other frequency moving subjects.

POV - The first person point of view, shows users' own perspective and support them to express themselves.

Sport Mode - Capture fast moving subjects, such as playing skateboard and basketball.

Pan Follow - Mostly used in shooting with a horizontal shift, such as running puppies and street shooting.

Pan & Tilt Follow - Perfect for recording Vlog, and even film a blockbuster with rotation effect.

Lock - Suitable for maintain a straight axis, such as straight orientation down a long corridor.

Pricing and availability

iSteady Pro 3 is available on Hohem Official Website for only $89. Follow us on Facebook to win a free gimbal.

Link：

www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbalhttps://www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200087/Pro3_kv.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171973/HOHEM_Logo.jpg