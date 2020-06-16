Geneva Association Board of Directors Welcomes CEOs of MetLife, Reinsurance Group of America and Lloyd's of London

16 giugno 2020 a

ZURICH, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva Association is pleased to announce the elections of three new Board members:

Charles Brindamour, Chairman of The Geneva Association, said: "I would like to welcome Michel Khalaf, Anna Manning and John Neal to the Geneva Association Board of Directors. I look forward to working with them to address the challenges before our industry and advance The Geneva Association's important mission to promote insurance as a force for good."

Michel Khalaf commented: "What we do as an industry forms a vital part of the social safety net and provides financial security for people across the world. In these challenging times, The Geneva Association will play a key role in shaping the conversation around risk, regulation and the future of insurance. I am honoured to join its Board of Directors." Michel Khalaf has been President and CEO of MetLife and a Geneva Association member since May 2019.

Anna Manningadded: "As insurers and reinsurers, we strive to protect people and businesses during their most challenging times. The sheer scale of COVID-19 has made abundantly clear the responsibility and purpose of the insurance industry. The Geneva Association's work to highlight insurance's contributions to societal resilience is therefore more important than ever, and it is an honour to be a part of it." Anna Manning joined RGA in 2007, became President in 2015 and the CEO in 2017. She has been a Geneva Association member since 2017.

John Neal remarked: "The Geneva Association is unique among think tanks for its deep understanding of the insurance industry, enabled by regular, meaningful interactions with its insurance CEO members. I look forward to helping guide the organisation's ambitious research agenda on global risks, so that we can really impact society." John Neal was appointed the CEO of Lloyd's of London in October 2018 and has been a Geneva Association member since 2013.

The appointments of Michel Khalaf, Anna Manning and John Neal to the Geneva Association Board of Directors took effect 10 June 2020.

