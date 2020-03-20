cerca

comunicati

Flowhaven Continues Rapid Growth with New Customers, Hires & Office in the World's Entertainment Capital

di AdnKronos

20 Marzo 2020

Within first 100 days of announcing seed funding, licensing relationship management solution celebrates major new clients, new LA office and key hires

HELSINKI, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhaven, the only brand licensing solution built on the world's #1 CRM platform, Salesforce, is marking three months of accelerated growth with the opening of a new office in Santa Monica, Calif.; appointments to key positions; a new client roster and; an expanded customer support footprint. The new office, located in the U.S. entertainment capital, includes the new US Director of Sales and marketing, customer success, and operational staff. An EMEA Director of Sales will operate out of London.

The news comes just three months after Flowhaven closed a $5.2 million (€4.75 million) seed round of financing. Global Founders Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors including Icebreaker.vc. Following the round, Flowhaven entered a portfolio of investments that includes Facebook, Slack, Trivago, Canva, Eventbrite and more.

"Our goal has always been to build a great team and company culture to foster long-term growth," says Kalle Törmä, CEO and co-founder, Flowhaven. "With our new office in L.A, we can be closer to our customers in both North and South America, and translate their needs to innovate our product and provide best-in-class service on a global level to drive their success."

The company has grown to more than 30 team members across its permanent and satellite office locations, including headquarters in Helsinki, in addition to hubs in London, Tokyo, New York and more. The company welcomes two new senior hires: Thomas McMillin, US Director of Sales, and Jeremy Robinson EMEA Director of Sales. Thomas began his career as the Director of Sports Licensing at The Walt Disney Company and Jeremy is a toy industry veteran whose previous posts include UK Sales Manager at Tomy among others.

The company has also signed several new customers including licensors, agents and licensees such as Full-Color Black dba Brandalised whose portfolio includes Banksy among others; Lisle Licensing who oversees Masha and the Bear, Nitro Circus, Tetris and more; as well as Licensing Link who works on behalf of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Pantone, Van Gogh Museum, Molang, and others. Flowhaven is set to drastically increase its footprint in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other key countries within the year.

Media Contact: Kalle Törmä kalle.torma@flowhaven.com+1 888-720-0935 Flowhaven.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS

Tenetevi il vostro virus. L'aiuto che ci arriva da Ue e Bce

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

Coronavirus, ecco il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione per uscire di casa

Cambia l'autocertificazione: il nuovo modulo obbligatorio per uscire di casa | SCARICA

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Dopo l'emergenza coronavirus avremo dieci milioni di persone senza lavoro

Coronavirus, avremo dieci milioni di persone senza lavoro

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede. Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede
Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates nel 2015: un virus ucciderà milioni di persone

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates: un virus ne ucciderà milioni [video]

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Siamo in mano a Totò e Peppino

Siamo in mano a Totò e Peppino

Matteo Renzi inglese colpisce ancora. "Ti-ater..." l'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social

Torna il Renzi inglese. L'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social [video]

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33