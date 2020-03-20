cerca

comunicati

Coming Soon SocialTruth: The Anti-fake News System That Provides Trusted Sociality

di AdnKronos

20 Marzo 2020

A consortium of 11 partners is committed for "Embedding veracity in social media and web"

ROME, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a system that ranks news and certifies their reliability, targeted to professionals and ordinary users of social media and the web.

This is the goal of SocialTruth (www.socialtruth.eu), a multicultural, multidisciplinary European project designed and developed by an international consortium of 11 partners led by Athens' ICCS, whose motto is "Embedding veracity for social media and web."

SocialTruth has been developed to fight fake news by employing state-of-the-art technologies. The originality of the project lies in the idea of creating an open, democratic, pluralistic and distributed ecosystem. The initiative grants easy access to various verification services, ensuring scalability and building trust, in a completely decentralized environment. High reliability is the distinctive feature of the system, powered by block-chain technology, for distributed reputation and trust as well as enhanced security and auditability, with no intermediaries or central authorities.

After a preliminary analysis that led to establish the functional requirements of the system, the technological architecture, ethic requirements and journalistic use cases, SocialTruth is now entering the prototyping phase and getting closer to the first test release.

Lately, the project was presented by some members of the consortium at European meetings and theme conferences about fake news. There, the speakers discussed the remedies and solutions to the problems raised by the fast growth and spreading of Social Media, which have inevitably produced scarcely reliable and ungrounded news, a situation that is increasingly deteriorating.

Funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, SocialTruth will benefit individual users, by checking the reliability of Social Media content and stopping misinformation, and will help media organizations, content authors and journalists to improve their investigative resources with a better option to crosscheck different multimedia sources and create a more sustainable quality and security-oriented web and social media ecosystem.

The functionalities of SocialTruth will be tested and assessed in four hands-on trials in different European sites and settings, addressing a wide range of end-users, use cases and market requirements, and in 2021, after 3 years of efforts and tests, it will be made available to the wide community.

The SocialTruth's consortium geography spans 6 European countries, namely Greece, Poland, France, Italy, Romania and the UK, supplying the required variety of challenges and their strong EU relevance.

Three widely recognised research organisations: ICCS - Institute of Communications and Computer Systems (Athens - GR); UTP - University of Sciences and Technology (Bydgoszcz - PL); LSBU - London South Bank University (London - UK).

Three main technical partners, developers and software vendors: Thales (Paris - FR); Expert System France (Paris - FR) and Qwant (Paris - FR); along with two experienced management consulting companies: Tecoms (Rome - IT) and Zanasi&Partners (Modena - IT).

The SocialTruth consortium is complemented by two major news and media groups: Adnkronos (Rome - IT) and DeAgostini Scuola (Rome - IT) and by InfocoCons (Bucharest - RO), a very active consumers' organisation.

The direct engagement of market actors and end-users will allow for a fast implementation of valuable and applicable results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091908/SocialTruth_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Project ManagerKonstantinos Demestichas - ICCS +30-210-7721478 cdemest@cn.ntua.gr

Press OfficeFabrizio Galassi - Adnkronos Comunicazione +39-366-6722512 fabrizio.galassi@adnkronos.com

www.socialtruth.eu - info@socialtruth.eu

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS

Tenetevi il vostro virus. L'aiuto che ci arriva da Ue e Bce

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

Coronavirus, ecco il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione per uscire di casa

Cambia l'autocertificazione: il nuovo modulo obbligatorio per uscire di casa | SCARICA

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Dopo l'emergenza coronavirus avremo dieci milioni di persone senza lavoro

Coronavirus, avremo dieci milioni di persone senza lavoro

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede. Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede
Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates nel 2015: un virus ucciderà milioni di persone

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates: un virus ne ucciderà milioni [video]

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Siamo in mano a Totò e Peppino

Siamo in mano a Totò e Peppino

Matteo Renzi inglese colpisce ancora. "Ti-ater..." l'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social

Torna il Renzi inglese. L'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social [video]

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33