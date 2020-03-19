cerca

comunicati

AGC Biologics to Participate in Virtual BIO-Europe Spring

di AdnKronos

19 Marzo 2020

AGC Biologics Sponsors 14th Annual BIO-Europe Spring Conference

SEATTLE, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics is pleased to be a gold sponsor of BIO-Europe Spring, Europe's largest springtime biotech partnering event. In order to ensure the health of all those participating, the event will be held virtually this year. AGC Biologics will connect with industry leaders on the latest biotech trends through online meetings and virtual workshops. Meeting times are still available to those participating. The 14th annual event takes place from March 23 – 27, 2020.

AGC Biologics' Europe Business Development Team will be connecting with industry professionals to share information on its globally aligned process development, manufacturing and seamless tech transfers. AGC Biologics will also be highlighting the recent expansion of its plasmid DNA (pDNA) offering. With the demand for pDNA growing rapidly, AGC Biologics is leveraging 25 years of experience and comprehensive in-house analytics development to ensure short and dependable timelines.

"Virtually participating in BIO-Europe Spring allows AGC Biologics to continue to engage with global life science partners," says AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. " While we are no longer meeting in person, we are still looking forward to a productive event with biotech industry leaders from around the world. We look forward to sharing our latest innovations and the insights we've gained over 20 years in the industry."

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 900 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS

Tenetevi il vostro virus. L'aiuto che ci arriva da Ue e Bce

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto su Christine Lagarde. Così accusa Francia e Germania

Giorgia Meloni e il tremendo sospetto sulla Lagarde
Così rovinano l'Italia

Coronavirus, ecco il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione per uscire di casa

Cambia l'autocertificazione: il nuovo modulo obbligatorio per uscire di casa | SCARICA

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Dopo l'emergenza coronavirus avremo dieci milioni di persone senza lavoro

Coronavirus, avremo dieci milioni di persone senza lavoro

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Coronavirus, a via del Corso i divieti non si rispettano. Tutti in giro a fare la spesa

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Rocco Casalino è terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Porta la voce, ma in mascherina. Casalino terrorizzato dal coronavirus

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede. Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede
Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates nel 2015: un virus ucciderà milioni di persone

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates: un virus ne ucciderà milioni [video]

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

La furia pazzesca del leone: come sbrana il ghepardo invasore

Siamo in mano a Totò e Peppino

Siamo in mano a Totò e Peppino

Matteo Renzi inglese colpisce ancora. "Ti-ater..." l'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social

Torna il Renzi inglese. L'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social [video]

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33