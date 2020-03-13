cerca

comunicati

Digital Realty Completes Combination with InterXion

di AdnKronos

13 Marzo 2020

Strategic Transaction Establishes Combined Company as Leading Global Provider of Data Center Solutions with Enhanced Presence in Major European Metro Areas

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has completed the previously announced combination with InterXion.  The transaction was consummated promptly following expiration of the related exchange offer at 12:01 a.m. EDT on March 12, 2020, in which 70,862,736 shares of InterXion, representing approximately 92.3% of total shares outstanding, were tendered.  

"We are pleased to have closed our combination with InterXion," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein.  "This powerful combination builds upon Digital Realty's established foundation of serving market demand for colocation, scale and hyperscale requirements in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific and leverages InterXion's European colocation and interconnection expertise, enhancing the combined company's capabilities to enable customers to solve for the full spectrum of data center requirements across a global platform.  The combination of our two organizations establishes a global platform that we believe will significantly enhance our ability to create long-term value for customers, shareholders and employees of both companies." 

Treatment of Untendered Shares of InterXionSince less than 95% of Interxion's total shares outstanding were acquired in the exchange offer, non-tendering holders of InterXion shares will receive shares of Digital Realty common stock (and/or cash in lieu of fractional shares of Digital Realty common stock) pursuant to a liquidation distribution, which is generally subject to a 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax.  In addition, shares held by non-tendering InterXion shareholders will no longer be tradable on any stock exchange and are subject to transfer restrictions, including requiring a Dutch notarial deed of transfer. 

About Digital RealtyDigital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.  To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. 

For Additional InformationAndrew P. PowerChief Financial OfficerDigital Realty(415) 738-6500

Investor RelationsJohn J. Stewart / Jim Huseby(415) 738-6500InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Media InquiriesJohn Christiansen / Reze Wong / Celia de Pentheny O'KellySard Verbinnen & Co(415) 618-8750DigitalRealty-SVC@SARDVERB.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsDigital Realty cautions that statements in this communication that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties that may impact actual results of operations of Digital Realty, InterXion and the combined company.  These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the offer and completion of the proposed transactions contemplated by the purchase agreement between them.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.  Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: the outcome of any legal proceedings, regulatory proceedings or enforcement matters that may be instituted relating to the combination; the possibility that the expected synergies from the combination will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period; difficulties related to the integration of the two companies; disruption from the combination making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees, regulators or suppliers; the diversion of management time and attention on the combination; adverse changes in the markets in which Digital Realty and InterXion operate or credit markets; and changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, and other modifications and actions by customers and other business counterparties of Digital Realty and InterXion.  If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see (i) Digital Realty's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and (ii) InterXion's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its subsequent reports on Form 6-K.  This communication reflects the views of Digital Realty's management as of the date hereof.  Except to the extent required by applicable law, Digital Realty undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS

TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS
L'aiuto che ci arriva da Ue e Bce

Piazzapulita, la terribile verità: Coronavirus come la Spagnola, morirà tantissima gente

"Coronavirus come la Spagnola". Il medico: si rischiano 600mila morti

Coronavirus, Giuseppe Conte: ecco il decreto 'Io resto a casa'. Tutta Italia diventa Zona Rossa

Tutta Italia "zona protetta". Scuole chiuse fino al 3 aprile, stop serie A

la grande fuga

Conte fa fuggire il virus da Milano. Ma scarica la colpa sulle Regioni

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma [foto]

Supermercati h24 presi d'assalto dopo il discorso del premier Conte

Conte finisce di parlare, assalto ai supermercati h24

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Il Pd finisce in quarantena dopo il caso Zingaretti

Il Pd finisce in quarantena
dopo il caso Zingaretti

Matteo Renzi inglese colpisce ancora. "Ti-ater..." l'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social

Torna il Renzi inglese. L'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social [video]

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini raffinatissima col giochino sul water

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Vittorio Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Sgarbi, verità brutale sul coronavirus: preoccupatevi solo se...

Elodie in versione balletto sexy insieme alla cantante di Mamacita

Elodie in versione balletto sexy insieme alla cantante di Mamacita

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33