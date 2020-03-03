cerca

comunicati

DAZN Expanding to More Than 200 Countries and Territories

di AdnKronos

3 Marzo 2020

Canelo Alvarez's Traditional Cinco De Mayo Weekend Fight on May 2 Marks First Global Event on Leading Sports Streaming Service 

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN, the leading global sports streaming service, will dramatically increase its presence in 2020, expanding to more than 200 countries and territories.

The first global event on DAZN will be Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez's soon-to-be-announced fight during Cinco de Mayo Weekend, which will take place on Saturday, May 2.

This first phase of DAZN's global expansion will be an English-language service focused on boxing, building on the company's significant investment in the sport over the past two years. DAZN holds international rights to many of the world's top promotional companies including Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions. Fighters such as Alvarez and Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin will be part of a robust year-round portfolio of premium fights and original programming on the new service.

"Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events," said DAZN Group Executive Chairman John Skipper. "Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world's most popular athletes and we'll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come."

"Since our launch in 2016, we've seen an encouraging level of interest around our key events from both international fans and potential partners, which highlighted the opportunity to capitalize on our existing rights portfolio within boxing to fuel our expansion," said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski, who will oversee the global service. "Establishing DAZN as the global home of fight sports is just the first step and we couldn't think of a better attraction for our inaugural event than Canelo's traditional Cinco de Mayo Weekend fight."

In addition to live sporting events, DAZN offers an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming featuring 40 DAYS, The Making Of and ONE NIGHT.

To date, DAZN has debuted services in nine countries – Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States – across four continents. 

The DAZN app will be available globally on most internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles. 

Pricing by market will be announced in the coming weeks.

For fans outside of DAZN's existing markets that are interested in gaining early access to the service via the DAZN beta community, registration is open at DAZN.com. Official invites will be sent out later this month.

About DAZN Group 

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with 2,800 employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport streaming service, as well as some of the most popular sport portals, including DAZN News, Goal, Sporting News, and Spox.com. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is live in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. In 2020, DAZN will dramatically increase its presence, expanding to more than 200 countries and territories. Visit  https://media.dazn.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097246/Canelo_Alvarez_fighting_on_DAZN.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097247/Gennady_Golovkin_fighting_on_DAZN.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097248/Mikey_Garcia_featured_on_DAZN.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097249/DAZN_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Clizia Incorvaia, dopo il GF Vip cosa pubblica su Instagram

Clizia Incorvaia, dopo il GF Vip cosa pubblica su Instagram

Un altro caso a Roma. Poliziotto di Spinaceto positivo al coronavirus

Poliziotto di Spinaceto positivo al coronavirus

Conte è al capolinea. Anche Mattarella non ne può più

Conte è al capolinea. Mattarella non ne può più

Il sospetto di Francesco Storace: sul coronavirus a Roma non ce la raccontano giusta

Il sospetto di Storace sul coronavirus: su Roma non
ce la raccontano giusta

Coronavirus, primo passeggero Alitalia malato: ha viaggiato tra Roma e Milano

Passeggero Alitalia malato: il viaggio tra Roma e Milano

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Le immagini dell'attentato in Germania: investiti anche i bambini

Le immagini dell'attentato in Germania: investiti anche i bambini

Coronavirus, dal Wall Street Journal a Le Figaro: la stampa internazionale sui contagi in Italia

Dal Wall Street Journal a Le Figaro: la stampa internazionale sul Coronavirus italiano

La domanda choc con trappola a Matteo Salvini. Che ci casca

La domanda choc con trappola a Salvini. Che ci casca

La Lega torna Nord, i trionfi di Conte col Coronavirus, l'amico di Di Maio senza poltrona. Il Superpodio!

La Lega torna Nord, i trionfi
di Conte col Coronavirus
L'amico di Di Maio senza poltrona

La corsa non gli lascia scampo. Così il leone sbrana il leopardo

La corsa non gli lascia scampo. Così il leone sbrana il leopardo

Coronavirus, il Frecciarossa Milano-Roma viaggia così

La paura coronavirus corre sui binari, il Frecciarossa Milano-Roma viaggia così

Leone rischia di essere sopraffatto dalle iene, ma arrivano i rinforzi e...

Leone rischia di essere sopraffatto dalle iene, ma arrivano i rinforzi e...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33