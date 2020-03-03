cerca

comunicati

Comviva Divests its Stake in TerraPay to Prime Ventures, Partech Partners and International Finance Corporation (IFC)

di AdnKronos

3 Marzo 2020

TerraPay raises $9.6 million fund for company's expansion

NEW DELHI, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, has announced its divestment of stake in TerraPay, for an undisclosed amount to a consortium of global investors.

Prime Ventures and Partech Partners are co-investing in TerraPay, along with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. Apart from acquiring Comviva shares, the investors have further invested $9.6 million in TerraPay to fund the company's expansion.

TerraPay, a company incubated by Comviva in 2015, provides Payment Infrastructure Services that help people around the world to transfer money quickly, safely, and affordably. The company does this by enabling payment service providers such as banks, mobile money operators, money transfer operators or other payment providers to instantly connect to each other at a low cost. Since its start in 2015, TerraPay has acquired more than 25 licenses to operate in over 60 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe and is expanding globally.

Ambar Sur, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TerraPay, said: "We believe in our mission to address financial inclusion by making real-time national, regional and global payments accessible to everyone. We are excited by this validation from our marquee investors, and look forward to growing rapidly and reaching most of the world's underserved in the coming years."

The new consortium of investors will enable TerraPay to execute its strategy to scale operations as a hub enabling interoperable, real-time, cross-border transactions between telecom and mobile money operators. This will help TerraPay scale its payment infrastructure  services to clear and settle international payments faster, enable instant payments across operators' interoperable networks, as well as remove a significant barrier for transfers to mobile money accounts. By enabling the electronic low-cost transfer of funds, the project will garner a greater share of formal remittance payments.

Manoranjan Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva commented, "We are dedicated to incubate new start-up models as a key part of our Corporate business strategy. We are proud to be part of the progress that TerraPay has made over the last five years. The driving philosophy of all our incubations is to create significant value for our customers, community, shareholders and employees. Through the TerraPay initiative we have demonstrated our ability to successfully incubate and attract marquee investors. The solutions we invest in should create value within the Comviva enterprise, or grow on their own to achieve their product vision; while generating worthwhile value for the shareholders. TerraPay's forward path is in alignment with that underlying purpose."

"Market for international money transactions has changed rapidly over the past few years. The evolving regulatory framework constrained the growth of TerraPay and made it imperative to step out of Comviva fold. We have taken a strategic decision to divest TerraPay business and are confident that this change is in the best interest of all the stakeholders. We shall continue to take such strategic initiatives and leverage our start-up factory for fueling future growth," further added Manoranjan Mohapatra.

Pieter Welten, a Partner at Prime Ventures said: "We identified TerraPay as an attractive investment opportunity. Led by a strong and experienced management team, TerraPay has a unique market position and strong economic moat comprising of licenses and regulatory approvals, a world-class digital payments platform and global network of partners. Our investment should allow the company to further expand and scale its operations."

Paulo de Bolle, IFC's Global Director, Financial Institutions Group, said: "By adding TerraPay to IFC's growing fintech investment portfolio, we are supporting the company to grow and expand, while helping to lower the costs and streamline the process to send money home. Fintechs like TerraPay play a vital role in increasing financial inclusion in emerging markets."

"We are excited to join efforts with an outstanding group of investors and a superb team for the next part of TerraPay's journey," said Cyril Collon, General Partner at Partech Africa. "We have been impressed by the cutting-edge platform TerraPay's teams have developed. This platform will play a key role in reaching the interoperability goals necessary for true financial inclusion. The impact for end-customers is already massive in terms of quality of service, reliability and speed."

The TerraPay story is a reflection of Comviva's core people philosophy. The company constantly encourages its employees to incubate exciting new ideas, and flame the spirit of leadership and entrepreneurship within them. As a global leader, it is part of Comviva's greater vision to bring in innovative digital experiences across the world.

TerraPay has been advised by the FinTech M&A team of specialized investment bank Kempen & Co and Van Doorne, a law firm based in The Netherlands.

For further enquiries, please contact: Sundeep MehtaPR & Corporate Communications Contact: +91-124-481-9000Email: pr@comviva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Clizia Incorvaia, dopo il GF Vip cosa pubblica su Instagram

Clizia Incorvaia, dopo il GF Vip cosa pubblica su Instagram

Un altro caso a Roma. Poliziotto di Spinaceto positivo al coronavirus

Poliziotto di Spinaceto positivo al coronavirus

Conte è al capolinea. Anche Mattarella non ne può più

Conte è al capolinea. Mattarella non ne può più

Il sospetto di Francesco Storace: sul coronavirus a Roma non ce la raccontano giusta

Il sospetto di Storace sul coronavirus: su Roma non
ce la raccontano giusta

Coronavirus, primo passeggero Alitalia malato: ha viaggiato tra Roma e Milano

Passeggero Alitalia malato: il viaggio tra Roma e Milano

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Sexy Clizia, ecco come fa impazzire gli uomini

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Le immagini dell'attentato in Germania: investiti anche i bambini

Le immagini dell'attentato in Germania: investiti anche i bambini

Coronavirus, dal Wall Street Journal a Le Figaro: la stampa internazionale sui contagi in Italia

Dal Wall Street Journal a Le Figaro: la stampa internazionale sul Coronavirus italiano

La domanda choc con trappola a Matteo Salvini. Che ci casca

La domanda choc con trappola a Salvini. Che ci casca

La Lega torna Nord, i trionfi di Conte col Coronavirus, l'amico di Di Maio senza poltrona. Il Superpodio!

La Lega torna Nord, i trionfi
di Conte col Coronavirus
L'amico di Di Maio senza poltrona

La corsa non gli lascia scampo. Così il leone sbrana il leopardo

La corsa non gli lascia scampo. Così il leone sbrana il leopardo

Coronavirus, il Frecciarossa Milano-Roma viaggia così

La paura coronavirus corre sui binari, il Frecciarossa Milano-Roma viaggia così

Leone rischia di essere sopraffatto dalle iene, ma arrivano i rinforzi e...

Leone rischia di essere sopraffatto dalle iene, ma arrivano i rinforzi e...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33