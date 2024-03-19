Tetra Pharm Technologies introduces pain relieving drug in the United Kingdom

19 marzo 2024 a

The Danish biopharmaceutical company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is proud to announce the launch of its pain-relieving prescription drug, XATEPA®, in the United Kingdom.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last year's successful launch of XATEPA® in Germany, the cannabinoid-based product will now become available to patients in the United Kingdom during Q2 2024.

XATEPA® is a carefully formulated drug designed to provide effective relief from chronic pain as well as discomfort arising from MS spasms and nausea. The innovative sublingual spray is devised as an enabling technology to provide optimal conditions for cannabinoid uptake and efficacy.

"We are thrilled to launch XATEPA® in the United Kingdom. We believe the product has the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of many patients. Our strategy is to continuously invest in building our pipeline of new drug candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system and related disease indications. The launch of XATEPA® across multiple markets allow us to scale-up long-term research and development efforts, which will always be our primary focus", says Martin Rose, Chief Executive Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

For the distribution of XATEPA® in the United Kingdom, Tetra Pharm Technologies has entered a strategic agreement with 4C LABS Ltd. who cooperate with a wide network of clinics, doctors, and patient organizations. The agreement ensures that patients in the United Kingdom and Channel Islands can get access to XATEPA® as all doctors, physicians and clinics can prescribe the product to their patients.

"4C LABS are excited to be the exclusive distributors in the United Kingdom for the suite of Tetra Pharm Technologies' cannabinoid-based prescription drugs. Doctors and patients across the United Kingdom have been asking for drugs that offer an easy and consistent delivery method. This is exactly what XATEPA®'s novelty formulation and measured dose per spray offers", says James Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, 4C LABS Ltd.

Tetra Pharm Technologies is planning to introduce XATEPA® in several additional European and overseas markets in 2024.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies ApS

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

