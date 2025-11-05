Enrico Letta: "L'alta velocità in Ue è un sogno che diventa realtà"
Ansa
- a
- a
- a
BRUXELLES - "Creare una rete di alta velocità che colleghi le città in tutta Europa è un sogno che diviene realtà: ora dobbiamo spingere tutti insieme perchè ci sia l'implementazione di questo progetto in tutta Europa". Lo ha detto Enrico Letta ex premier e presidente del Jacques Delors Institute partecipando al convegno "Connecting Europe at high speed", sull'alta velocità, organizzato al Parlamento europeo dal Cer, (Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies).