cerca

comunicati

eMobility's location challenges addressed in new Quectel whitepaper

di AdnKronos

18 Maggio 2020

eMobility's location challenges addressed in new Quectel whitepaper

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel has published a new whitepaper titled 'Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging'. The paper details the challenges eMobility providers face in enabling vehicles such as eScooters and eBikes to be located in deep urban canyons. It examines why accurate location data will be vital in enabling the ride-sharing industry to comply with regulation to restrict eMobility usage on sidewalks and other areas.

The paper goes on to explain why adopting a GNSS module that offers a multi-constellation GNSS receiver with L1 and L5 dual band capability, significantly increases the number of satellites a vehicle can track. This capability, augmented by dead reckoning information, provides vast improvements to positioning in deep urban canyons and can achieve a 10x improvement in location accuracy.

Drive test data conducted on an eScooter in San Francisco by positioning solutions specialist HYFIX is included in the paper to demonstrate the enhanced accuracy offered by L1 and L5 plus dead reckoning capability. The paper also sets out how the Quectel LC79D is enabling the eMobility industry to harness the fusion of different sensors in a very small footprint at very low incremental cost with unparalleled accuracy.

"eMobility providers face substantial challenges when dealing with location in deep urban environments," said Mark Murray, VP of Sales for GNSS and Automotive at Quectel. "First and foremost, customers need to be able to find the vehicle and cities need to have the assurances that these eBikes and eScooters are operated in mutually agreed locations. This whitepaper discusses the issues faced by eMobility providers and clearly makes the case on why the LC79D is the perfect solution for this market."

Read the whitepaper here http://www2.quectel.com/l/467361/2020-05-15/djd88s

About Quectel

Our passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 1600 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information contact: Ashley Liumedia@quectel.com

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
attacco kabul afghanistan

Strage di mamme e neonati in un ospedale pediatrico a Kabul: l'Isis fa 15 morti

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano". Salvini, il video è impressionante

"I ministri piangono e i barconi arrivano"
Bomba Salvini, il video è impressionante

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

"Vorrei che lo Stato avesse pagato anche per salvare mio fratello"

"Vorrei che lo Stato avesse pagato anche per salvare mio fratello"

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Clizia Incorvaia mostra il lato B e infiamma Instagram: ripieghiamo sulla cul...

Clizia Incorvaia si dà alla "cul...". Mostra il lato B e infiamma i social

Attentato criticare Bankitalia Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Attentato criticare Bankitalia
Urla e strepiti dei sindacati

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede: la foto fa impazzire il web

Justine Mattera e il caffè che non si vede
La foto fa impazzire il web

La pandemia di influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Influenza spagnola, quando anche ai gatti veniva messa la mascherina...

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

L'ippopotamo tra coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro nella savana

L'ippopotamo tra i coccodrilli: come finisce l'incontro...

lupi

Mamma orso contro il branco di lupi per salvare i cuccioli

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

I leoni strappano il bufalo al coccodrillo. Ma poi...

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33