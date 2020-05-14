cerca

comunicati

The Belgian Start-up the Medical Cloud Company (MedC2), Supported by 860,000 Euros From the European Commission to Develop Tools Supporting Decision Making for Citizens and Doctors in the COVID-19 Crisis

di AdnKronos

14 Maggio 2020

The Belgian Start-up the Medical Cloud Company (MedC2), Supported by 860,000 Euros From the European Commission to Develop Tools Supporting Decision Making for Citizens and Doctors in the COVID-19 Crisis

LIÈGE, Belgium, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedC2, a startup focusing on digital health, has received this week the approval from the European Commission for a 860,000 euros subsidy as part of the launch of the international project DRAGON (link) led by another Belgian SME, OncoRadiomics. 

MedC2's mission is to help patients to participate in decision making about their health such as treatment and lifestyle choices. To do so, the company develops patient empowerment apps, decision support systems for doctors and provides individualised information through the use of AI-based predictive models. 

The digital health startup, primarily focused on oncology, is using its skills and methodologies to develop three applications aimed at empowering citizens with or without COVID-19 symptoms, supporting doctors responsible for the triage of patients, and facilitating efficient participants inclusion for clinical trials linked to the virus. The objective is to foster participative medicine by empowering and accompanying patients throughout the care pathway from prevention to post-treatment follow-up.

"We are proud to participate in the global effort against this pandemic. This project is highly focused on citizens to make them benefit from a personalised care through the use of state-of-the-art Decision Support Systems. Our citizen app, MyCareAvatar, will enable users to know what their risk for COVID-19 is and what they should do about it. The app will then further monitor their health with the guidance of a Medical Chatbot Assistant. Through MyPatientCheck, the hospital staff will then be supported to choose the right treatment," said Brice Van Eeckhout.

"We are already developing a first version of MyPatientCheck to support doctors in the triage of patients suspected with COVID-19. Amongst others, the app integrates validated predictive models which aim to identify patients that are more likely to require respiratory assistance. Future versions of the tool, whose interoperability will be key, will further make use of laboratory results and medical imaging data," added Guillaume Gustin.

These apps are at the core of the DRAGON project, aimed at applying AI and machine learning to deliver a decision support system for improved and more rapid diagnosis, treatment choice and trial participation of COVID-19 patients.

For more information on MedC2 visit www.medc2.com.

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

attacco kabul afghanistan

Strage di mamme e neonati in un ospedale pediatrico a Kabul: l'Isis fa 15 morti

Imprenditore si suicida per la crisi. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo: "Solo promesse"

Imprenditore si suicida nel napoletano. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano (Guarda le foto)
Folla Villa Pamphili (video)

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero
Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Giuseppe Conte viola il suo dpcm semi abbraccio a Silvia Romano

Conte viola il suo dpcm
semi abbraccio a Silvia

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Caso Dap, Maurizio Lupi fa nero il ministro della Giustizia Bonafede

"Perché deve dimettersi". Caso Dap
in Parlamento Lupi fa nero Bonafede

Ci vediamo all'Inferno! Imbarazzo totale per la telefonata di Papa Francesco

Ci vediamo all'inferno! Imbarazzo totale per lo scivolone di Papa Francesco

Claudio Borghi: non prendete un euro dal Mes, ecco perché

Non prendete un euro dal Mes
Borghi spiega perché [video]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33