cerca

comunicati

Brands of Chinese listed companies worth $1.77 tln unveiled on 'China Brand Day'

di AdnKronos

13 Maggio 2020

Brands of Chinese listed companies worth $1.77 tln unveiled on 'China Brand Day'

CHENGDU, China, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- May 10 witnessed the launch of 2020 Brand Value List of Chinese Listed Companies hosted by National Business Daily (NBD) and China Business Research Center under School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University (Tsinghua SEM), and supported by NBD Think Tank.

Top 100 Chinese Listed Companies by Brand Value, Top 50 Chinese Listed Companies by Brand Value Overseas, and Top 50 Chinese Upstart Companies by Brand Value are unveiled.

"Despite hardship, Chinese brands maintained vigorous growth this year with total brand value and threshold for candidate companies rising", said Wen Da, chairman and editor-in-chief of NBD.

"Now is the perfect timing for brand building and companies should place it as a strategic priority," noted Zhao Ping, director of China Business Research Center at Tsinghua SEM.

This year, the brand value of the top 100 list totals 12.55 trillion yuan (1.77 trillion U.S dollars), increasing 9.6 percent year over year.

Internet conglomerates Alibaba and Tencent remain the 1st and 2nd place on theTop 100 Chinese Listed Companies by Brand Value, which in 2019 became two of the first batch of "1 trillion yuan brand value club" members. China Mobile takes the third place with a brand value of 538 billion yuan.

The brand value of the Top 50 Chinese Upstart Companies by Brand Value this year totals 231.51 billion yuan.

TheTop 50 Chinese Listed Companies by Brand ValueOverseas sees changes in both total brand value and companies on the list. PC maker Lenovo crowns the list for the first time, with its overseas brand value topping 119.3 billion yuan, followed by Midea and Alibaba.

By Gao Han, Tan Yuhan, Zhang Lingxiao

About National Business Daily

NBD has a readership of 60 million in 205 countries and regions with annual all-platform views surpassing 30 billion. NBD has also established English platforms including English website (www.nbdpress.com), app, Facebook account (@nbdnews) and Twitter account (@NBDPress).

NBD Think Tank, by combining media and think tanks, aims to map a new business model for the financial media industry.

About China Business Research Center at Tsinghua SEM

Founded in 2000, it serves as a major platform for theoretical study of Chinese companies, which has a track record history in brand study.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166282/Top_50_Chinese_Brand_Value.jpg  

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Silvia Romano libera. Riscatto, matrimonio e conversione all'Islam: i punti oscuri

Silvia Romano dal pm. Riscatto pagato, le nozze e la conversione all'Islam

Silvia Romano incinta? Il dubbio corre sui social: la mano sospetta sulla pancia

Silvia Romano incinta? Il sospetto sui social: la mano sulla pancia...

Imprenditore si suicida per la crisi. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo: "Solo promesse"

Imprenditore si suicida nel napoletano. E il parroco di Di Maio accusa il governo

Matteo Salvini

Il terribile sospetto di Salvini: "La terapia al plasma è gratis. Ecco perché nessuno ne parla"

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Dal blog dei 5 stelle ufficializzata la resa sui migranti: sì alle regolarizzazioni

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Burioni, Pregliasco e Brusaferro. Gli esperti più scarsi del mondo

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Adele irriconoscibile. Che forma dopo la dieta Sirt

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano

Migliaia di "congiunti" invadono i parchi di Roma. Altro che i Navigli a Milano (Guarda le foto)
Folla Villa Pamphili (video)

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Tedeschi mai reclusi davvero
Migliaia protestano, nessuna multa

Poliziotto morto a Napoli, "L'abbraccio della moglie è da brividi. Ma cambierà qualcosa?"

Poliziotto morto a Napoli, "L'abbraccio della moglie è da brividi. Ma cambierà qualcosa?"

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Salvini pugnalato pure dalla Padania, caos grillino sull'antimafia, la melina di Renzi. Il Superpodio!

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Mara Venier: mi sono tagliata i capelli da sola. Ecco il risultato

Ci vediamo all'Inferno! Imbarazzo totale per la telefonata di Papa Francesco

Ci vediamo all'inferno! Imbarazzo totale per lo scivolone di Papa Francesco

Claudio Borghi: non prendete un euro dal Mes, ecco perché

Non prendete un euro dal Mes
Borghi spiega perché [video]

imprenditore

Monta la rabbia degli imprenditori: "Conte ti vengo a prendere sotto casa"

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33