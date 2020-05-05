cerca

Oberland Capital Raises $1.05 Billion Healthcare Royalty Fund to Invest in Companies Advancing Products in Late-Stage Clinical Development

5 Maggio 2020

Oberland Capital Raises $1.05 Billion Healthcare Royalty Fund to Invest in Companies Advancing Products in Late-Stage Clinical Development

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberland Capital Management LLC ("Oberland Capital") announced the closing of the Oberland Capital Healthcare Solutions Fund and affiliated funds (together, the "Fund" or "Solutions Fund"), with $1.05 billion of capital commitments at the Fund's hard cap.  The Solutions Fund will provide capital to biopharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device companies advancing products in late-stage clinical development or under review by regulatory authorities in exchange for royalties on the products once approved and commercialized.  

"We are very grateful for the support we received from both existing and new investors for this differentiated strategy," said Andrew Rubinstein, Managing Partner of Oberland Capital.  "Their confidence in our investment team and approach, including our exclusive focus on products that treat serious diseases, is both humbling and motivating."  

Oberland Capital secured commitments from a diversified and global set of institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.  The Solutions Fund, which is Oberland Capital's third fund, was oversubscribed. 

"We look forward to providing healthcare companies with an attractive, non-dilutive solution to their capital needs and to helping them bring their important new therapeutics, diagnostics and medical devices to market as soon as possible," said Jean-Pierre Naegeli, Managing Partner of Oberland Capital.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel for the Fund.

About Oberland Capital

Oberland Capital, a private investment firm with over $2.25 billion in capital commitments since inception, is focused exclusively on investing in the global healthcare industry and specializes in flexible investment structures customized to meet the specific capital requirements and strategic objectives of its transaction partners. Oberland Capital's broad suite of financing solutions includes monetization of royalty streams, acquisition of future product revenues, creation of project-based financing structures, and investments in traditional debt and equity. With a combination of deep industry knowledge and extensive structured finance experience, the Oberland Capital team has a history of creating value for its transaction partners. The firm was founded in 2013 by Jean-Pierre Naegeli and Andrew Rubinstein.

For more information, please visit www.oberlandcapital.com. 

