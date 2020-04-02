cerca

comunicati

Panaxia Israel (TASE: PNAX) Announces successful completion of the capital raising of 23 million ILS privately allocated by Israeli institution investors and the company's controlling shareholders

di AdnKronos

2 Aprile 2020

Panaxia Israel (TASE: PNAX) Announces successful completion of the capital raising of 23 million ILS privately allocated by Israeli institution investors and the company's controlling shareholders

Proceeds include a unilateral option for the investment of 6 million ILS by the company's controlling shareholders and additional investors, including company Chair, Jonathan Kolber, Dr. Dadi Segal, CEO, and Ran Nussbaum.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical company Panaxia Labs Israel Ltd. (Panaxia Israel, TASE: PNAX), the largest manufacturer of medical cannabis products in Israel, announced the successful completion of a 17 Million ILS private placement of common stock and warrants to Israeli Institutional Investors: the provident funds, mutual funds, and portfolio management entities of Mor Investment House and Noked Capital Hedge Fund. In connection with the offering, the Company issued 6,319,703  shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price per share of 2.69 ILS, and warrants to purchase an additional 5,055,762 shares of common stock at an exercise price of 4.00 ILS per share.

In addition, the company has been granted a unilateral option from controlling shareholders and investors, for an additional investment of a minimum of 6 million ILS of which will be returned to common stock and warrants under the same identical terms. Among the investors: Panaxia Israel's Chairman, Mr. Jonathan Kolber, CEO Dr. Dadi Segal, General Manager Assi Rotbart, LL.B., CTO Dr. Eran Goldberg, Mr. Ran Nussbaum, and additional Israeli and foreign investors. Exercise of the option is subjected to, among other conditions, the approval of Panaxia Israel shareholders' meeting. 

Total gross proceeds raised, including the exercise of the option by the company, are 23 million ILS. The company intends to use the proceeds from the financing to advance the execution of its strategic plans, especially the export, the marketing, and the sales in Europe. Ori Mor of Mor-Langermann, investment banking consultancy firm, served as financial advisor in the private placement. The investment agreements are subject to general conditions required in such agreements. 

Dr. Dadi Segal, the Panaxia CEO, responded: "The successful completion of the private placement to leading Israeli Institutional Investors as Mor Investment house and Noked Capital, marks an outstanding achievement against the backdrop of the unfolding COVID-19 crisis and the challenging financial market conditions. We appreciate the confidence expressed by our new and existing shareholders in Panaxia's potential to become a leading player in the European market of pharmaceutical cannabis. The proceeds raised will support our plans of penetrating and expanding into the European market in the current year as we continue to grow our business in Israel."

Panaxia Israel (www.panaxia.co.il) is part of the pharmaceutical group of the Segal family, operating for over four decades, and manufacturing over 600 different pharmaceutical products, which it distributes in over 30 countries. Panaxia was founded by Dr. Dadi Segal, Dr.Eran Goldberg and Assi Rotbart, LL.b, and constitutes the Group's cannabis division. In addition, the sister-division of North America manufactures over 60 pharmaceutical products based on medical cannabis, including sublingual tablets, oral tablets, oils, inhalers, and more, intended to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress, cancer, chronic pains, epilepsy, anorexia, burns, and many other medical conditions. Panaxia employs around 90 employees and all clinical experiments are conducted by the company.

For further info: Email – robyn@panaxiapharmaceutical.com/ Tel (305) 933-4646

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda

Mediaset sposta la sede legale in Olanda: "Un polo tv europeo"

Matteo Renzi: l'Italia deve ripartire. Riapriamo fabbriche, scuole e negozi

La cura choc di Renzi:
riapriamo scuole e fabbriche

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Si sono persi i malati del virus

Consegniamoci a Mario Draghi

Consegniamoci a Draghi

"Assalto al supermercato". A Palermo esplode la rabbia 

"Assalto al supermercato". A Palermo esplode la rabbia

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Quando Prodi mandò la Marina a fermare l’esodo degli albanesi

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Da Mark Caltagirone a Toninelli. L'ironia web sul sito Inps in tilt

Da Mark Caltagirone a Toninelli: l'ironia web sul sito Inps in tilt

Coronavirus, tutti parlamentari in mascherina: da Paragone cavaliere nero a Schifani paperino

Paragone-cavaliere nero e Schifani-Paperino: tutti i senatori mascherati in Aula

Incubo a bordo della Costa Victoria: appello drammatico del comandante

Incubo Costa Victoria: che succede a bordo. L'appello disperato dell'ufficiale

Il Capo dello Stato agli italiani. Il fuorionda di Mattarella è clamoroso

Mattarella agli italiani, il fuorionda è clamoroso
"Giovanni, non ti muovere..."

Bufalo

Il bufalo-eroe sbaraglia il leone. Così si mette in salvo

Pumba sbaglia strada ma i leoni non colgono il pasto gratis

Pumba sbaglia strada ma i leoni non colgono il pasto gratis

Coronavirus, incredibile Urbano Cairo. Così motiva i venditori di pubblicità. Ma spunta un'altra verità

Incredibile Cairo. Così motiva i venditori di pubblicità. Ma spunta un'altra verità

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33