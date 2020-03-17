cerca

comunicati

Hemp-based products of Panaxia US and partner Ultra Health receive distribution and manufacturing license: Having passed the New Mexico NMED audit, Panaxia US received a first-of-its-kind license to manufacture and distribute products throughout the US

di AdnKronos

17 Marzo 2020

Dr. Dadi Segal, Panaxia CEO: "This achievement joins a growing body of evidence demonstration the exceptional R&D capabilities of Panaxia as well as the highly successful partnership with Ultra Health with respect to product quality and regulatory compliance"

TEL AVIV, Israel and ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2020, Panaxia US, manufacturer of pharmaceutical cannabis products in the US, and its strategic partner Ultra Health, the largest authorized cultivator and distributor of medical cannabis products in the State of New Mexico, US, have passed the New Mexico NMED audit and were granted a first-of-its-kind license to manufacture and distribute hemp-based products in NM and the US in general. Under the new license, Panaxia US will manufacture sublingual tablets, oral tablets, sublingual drops, with future expansion plans to include inhalable products, ointments, and creams. The products will be manufactured at a facility operated by Panaxia US located in Bernalillo, New Mexico.

The license allows Panaxia US and Ultra Health to produce hemp products and distribute them throughout the US whereas until now products departing this facility were distributed locally only. The first products were manufactured earlier this month. The facility was designed by Panaxia US and is operated by it while Ultra Health supplies raw materials and distributes the products. With this new license, the companies will be able to jointly distribute their products throughout the US.

Dr. Dadi Segal, Panaxia CEO: "This achievement joins a growing body of evidence demonstrating the exceptional R&D capabilities of Panaxia US and the added value of the strategic partnership with Ultra Health with respect to the high quality of their medical cannabis products as well as regulatory compliance. We are proud for having successfully passed the audit. Our high-quality products comply with the most stringent regulation due to Panaxia's superb international R&D capabilities."

Duke Rodriguez, President and CEO of Ultra Health…

"This may be the first US-Israeli joint venture specifically focused on the area of low-THC and high-CBD medicine being successfully exported from the United States and imported into Israel," said Duke Rodriguez, CEO, and President of Ultra Health®. "I look forward to the continued success of the Ultra Health and Panaxia partnership that has proven to greatly enhance both entities' abilities to innovate the cannabis industry on a global scale."

About Ultra HealthUltra Health is New Mexico's #1 Cannabis Company and the largest vertically integrated medical cannabis provider in the United States. The provider currently operates 20 dispensary locations statewide, with another 10 stores slated to open by the second quarter of 2020. Ultra Health provides unparalleled medical cannabis care by producing accurately dosed, smokeless cannabis products such as sublingual tablets, oils, pastilles, suppositories and more through its partnership with Israeli pharmaceutical group Panaxia. Ultra Health has been at the forefront of patient-rights issues and continues to fight for adequate supply and rural access in the New Mexico medical cannabis market.

About Panaxia IsraelPanaxia Israel (www.panaxia.co.il) is part of the pharmaceutical group of the Segal family, operating for over four decades, and manufacturing over 600 different pharmaceutical products, which it distributes in over 30 countries. Panaxia was founded by Dr. Dadi Segal, Dr.Eran Goldberg and Assi Rotbart, LL.b, and constitutes the Group's cannabis division. In addition, the sister-division of North America manufactures over 60 pharmaceutical products based on medical cannabis, including sublingual tablets, oral tablets, oils, inhalers, and more, intended to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress, cancer, chronic pains, epilepsy, anorexia, burns, and many other medical conditions. Panaxia employs around 90 employees and all clinical experiments are conducted by the company.

For further info: Email – robyn@panaxiapharmaceutical.com/ Tel (305) 933-4646

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822703/Panaxia_Pharmaceutical_Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

Autocertificazione per spostarsi, il nuovo modulo del ministero

TENETEVI IL VOSTRO VIRUS

Tenetevi il vostro virus. L'aiuto che ci arriva da Ue e Bce

Piazzapulita, la terribile verità: Coronavirus come la Spagnola, morirà tantissima gente

"Coronavirus come la Spagnola". Il medico: si rischiano 600mila morti

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Caos, litigi e lacrime ad Amici. Maria De Filippi furiosa caccia Valentin ma i social la condannano

Dopo l'emergenza coronavirus avremo dieci milioni di persone senza lavoro

Coronavirus, avremo dieci milioni di persone senza lavoro

Roma, le regole anti coronavirus per gli immigrati non valgono: che succede in centro

Le regole per gli immigrati non valgono: che fanno in centro a Roma

Supermercati h24 presi d'assalto dopo il discorso del premier Conte

Conte finisce di parlare, assalto ai supermercati h24

Coronavirus, dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: i meme

Dall'Amuchina champagne alla mascherina di Berlusconi: il meme è... virale

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede. Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

Coronavirus, toh chi si rivede
Tutti in fila al Centro Astalli

Nicola Zingaretti a Porta a Porta E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Zingaretti a Porta a Porta
E Bruno Vespa ritirò la mano

Matteo Renzi inglese colpisce ancora. "Ti-ater..." l'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social

Torna il Renzi inglese. L'intervista alla Cnn fa ridere i social [video]

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

Il cane coraggioso all'assalto dei leoni. E finisce così

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates nel 2015: un virus ucciderà milioni di persone

L'inquietante profezia di Bill Gates: un virus ne ucciderà milioni [video]

Siamo in mano a Totò e Peppino

Siamo in mano a Totò e Peppino

calabria

Santelli terrorizzata: non tornate, la Calabria non può reggere il virus

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33