ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

UPDATE: Venture Global Announces Final Investment Decision and Financial Close for Calcasieu Pass LNG

di AdnKronos

21 Agosto 2019

- Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners provided a $1.3 billion equity investment for the project.  The lender group for the company's $5.8 billion construction financing includes the world's leading Asian, European and North American project finance banks.  The lenders who provided funding at closing are Banco Santander, S.A, Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, ING Capital LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., Natixis, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. 

Venture Global LNG Co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated, "Our goal has always been to lower the cost of electricity by delivering clean, low-cost LNG to the world.  The closing of our financing is the culmination of years of hard work, and we want to sincerely thank our Venture Global team, our construction partners, our foundation customers, our lenders and advisors, Cameron Parish and our local partners in Louisiana."

Calcasieu Pass has received all necessary permits, including FERC authorization and Non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.  The project has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG project and the 20 MTPA Delta LNG project, both in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.  

Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to Venture Global for the transaction.  Latham & Watkins LLP served as counsel to Venture Global and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as counsel to the lenders.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Il matrimonio

Quel matrimonio blindato della figlia di Fabrizio Piscitelli

Vertice a sorpresa da Grillo. Così i grillini scaricano Salvini

Vertice a sorpresa da Grillo. Così i 5 Stelle scaricano Salvini

Mihajlovic, post strappalacrime di Viktorija a papà Sinisa

Mihajlovic, post strappalacrime di Viktorija a papà Sinisa

Salvini, il governo tiene ancora. E spunta il maxi rimpasto

Salvini, il governo tiene ancora. E spunta il maxi rimpasto

Onestini e Ivana si separano con un messaggio sui social

Onestini e Ivana si separano con un messaggio sui social

Aurora Ramazzotti mai così: col mini-perizoma stende i fan

Aurora Ramazzotti mai così
Col mini-perizoma stende i fan

Anna Falchi si fa il selfie delle vacanze...ma l'obiettivo le sfugge di mano

Anna Falchi si fa il selfie delle vacanze...ma l'obiettivo le sfugge di mano

"Tete-a-tete" esplosivo: il topless per i follower è mozzafiato

"Tete-a-tete" esplosivo: il topless per i follower è mozzafiato

Crollo nella scuola Stefanelli, 200 studenti in sedi che cadono a pezzi

Crollo nella scuola Stefanelli, 200 studenti in sedi che cadono a pezzi

Exploit Arisa: in bikini spopola sui social

Exploit Arisa: in bikini spopola sui social

In balìa delle onde giganti: che succede alla nave

In balìa delle onde giganti. Che succede alla nave

"Migranti ricchi, quale persecuzione". Il parroco scatenato contro le ong

"Migranti ricchi, quale persecuzione". La predica del parroco anti-profughi

Aurora Ramazzotti interrompe le vacanze "per un'urgenza". Fan in allarme

Aurora Ramazzotti interrompe le vacanze "per un'urgenza". Fan in allarme [VIDEO]

Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno

Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno

Gabry Ponte "tocca" la Gregoraci. Lei gli toglie la mano

Gabry Ponte "tocca" la Gregoraci. Lei gli sposta la mano [VIDEO]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33