ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

Meysan Shortlisted for Kuwait Law Firm of the Year

di AdnKronos

20 Agosto 2019

- This is not the first honour received by Meysan from IFLR.  In 2018, Meysan was one of only thirty-one law firms worldwide to be named in IFLR 1000's Firms to Watch – an exclusive list of the top financial law firms making headlines for breaking into new markets, expansion, increased market share and innovation.  Meysan was the only law firm chosen from the Arab world.  IFLR identified the firm as a market leader in Islamic finance and Mergers and Acquisitions.  In conferring the award, IFLR said: "All firms who are selected for Firms to Watch share ambition, and a strategy to develop which has proven successful in the short-term and bodes well for the near future."

Meysan's Senior Partner, Bader El-Jeaan, was also named Regional Managing Partner of the Year 2018 for the Middle East.  The award was given to the managing partner of a law firm that stands out as having made a significant impact on the legal landscape in the region through their innovative approach, distinguishing them from their peers.  In making its decision, IFLR considered innovative deals that the partner has led on or overseen, and rewarded initiatives that develop and influence the practice of law in the region.  Despite competition from the managing partners of many larger international law firms, this was the first time that the award is conferred to a managing partner of a Kuwaiti law firm.

In making its award, IFLR praised the achievements made by Meysan, stating, "The firm was The Rising Star Law Firm of the Year in 2015 and has since entrenched itself at the top of the Kuwaiti market.  New law firms seldom make this sort of splash in any of the Middle East markets, and Meysan stands as an example that it can be done."

Meysan's Senior Partner, Bader El-Jeaan, said: "This has been a fantastic year for Meysan in terms of industry recognition for the success of our growth strategy and our commitment to innovation in client service.  To be singled out for praise by IFLR amongst so few firms demonstrates the quality of our people, and this recognition reflects on the hard work accomplished by all of our lawyers."

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Il matrimonio

Quel matrimonio blindato della figlia di Fabrizio Piscitelli

Vertice a sorpresa da Grillo. Così i grillini scaricano Salvini

Vertice a sorpresa da Grillo. Così i 5 Stelle scaricano Salvini

Mihajlovic, post strappalacrime di Viktorija a papà Sinisa

Mihajlovic, post strappalacrime di Viktorija a papà Sinisa

Salvini, il governo tiene ancora. E spunta il maxi rimpasto

Salvini, il governo tiene ancora. E spunta il maxi rimpasto

Onestini e Ivana si separano con un messaggio sui social

Onestini e Ivana si separano con un messaggio sui social

Aurora Ramazzotti mai così: col mini-perizoma stende i fan

Aurora Ramazzotti mai così
Col mini-perizoma stende i fan

Anna Falchi si fa il selfie delle vacanze...ma l'obiettivo le sfugge di mano

Anna Falchi si fa il selfie delle vacanze...ma l'obiettivo le sfugge di mano

"Tete-a-tete" esplosivo: il topless per i follower è mozzafiato

"Tete-a-tete" esplosivo: il topless per i follower è mozzafiato

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

Elettra Lamborghini senza limiti, pazzo twerking in piscina

In balìa delle onde giganti: che succede alla nave

In balìa delle onde giganti. Che succede alla nave

"Migranti ricchi, quale persecuzione". Il parroco scatenato contro le ong

"Migranti ricchi, quale persecuzione". La predica del parroco anti-profughi

Aurora Ramazzotti interrompe le vacanze "per un'urgenza". Fan in allarme

Aurora Ramazzotti interrompe le vacanze "per un'urgenza". Fan in allarme [VIDEO]

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

La pazza svolta di agosto

Chi ha tradito gli elettori? Chi fa il governo Pd-M5s

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33