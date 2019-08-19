ilTempo TV

cerca

comunicati

If You Were Injured By A Malfunctioning Takata Airbag, You May Still Be Eligible For Compensation Through The Special Master's And Trustee's Claim Process For Personal Injuries Or Wrongful Death

di AdnKronos

19 Agosto 2019

- Takata Defective Airbag Claims

Professor Eric D. Green, as Special Master and Trustee, announced a compensation program in May 2018 for individuals who have suffered or will suffer personal injury or wrongful death caused by the rupture or aggressive deployment of a Takata phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate airbag inflator (a "Takata Airbag Inflator Defect").  Under that program, claimants may seek compensation from the Department of Justice's $125 million Individual Restitution Fund ("IRF") and/or the approximately $140 million Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund ("TATCTF"). The claim process is ongoing and eligible claimants still have time to act.

There are three types of claims that can be brought by individuals who suffered injury or wrongful death caused by a Takata Airbag Inflator Defect: (i) an "IRF Claim" against Takata for compensation from the IRF, the personal injury and wrongful death restitution fund overseen by the Special Master and established under the Restitution Order entered by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in connection with the Department of Justice's criminal case against Takata, U.S. v. Takata Corporation, Case No. 16-cr-20810 (E.D. Mich.); (ii) a "Trust Claim" against Takata for compensation from the TATCTF, the personal injury and wrongful death trust fund overseen by the Trustee and established in connection with Takata's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, and (iii) a "POEM Claim" against a Participating Original Equipment Manufacturer (a "POEM;" presently the only POEM is Honda/Acura) for compensation from the POEM, which must be resolved through the TATCTF overseen by the Trustee.   

Each of these three types of claims has its own eligibility requirements; however, each claim type covers only physical injuries and wrongful death resulting from a Takata Airbag Inflator Defect. Claims related to injuries or wrongful death caused by other airbag components -- such as airbag failure to deploy, spontaneous airbag deployment, crash injuries unrelated to the inflator, or economic losses unrelated to physical injuries or death -- are not covered by the three types of claims described above.

Individuals can access the claim forms, which include detailed instructions regarding how to file a claim, on the IRF website, www.takataspecialmaster.com, or on the TATCTF website, www.TakataAirbagInjuryTrust.com.

Oversight of the Claims Process and Resources for More Information

Professor Green was appointed by the District Court to serve as the Special Master overseeing IRF Claims and was appointed by the Bankruptcy Court to serve as the Trustee overseeing Trust Claims and POEM Claims.

For more information about eligibility requirements, filing deadlines and how to file a claim, please visit www.takataspecialmaster.com, www.TakataAirbagInjuryTrust.com, email Questions@TakataAirbagInjuryTrust.com, or call us toll-free at (888) 215-9544.

 

Commenti

Condividi le tue opinioni su Il Tempo

Caratteri rimanenti: 1500

.tv

Salvini: "Mi criticano per le divise della polizia? Le porto con onore"

Gracia De Torres e Daniele Sandri
Il Tricolore atterra sui Fori Imperiali: ecco il lancio mozzafiato del paracadutista della Folgore
Sul palco in bermuda, il balletto di Maradona per Maduro
Il matrimonio

Quel matrimonio blindato della figlia di Fabrizio Piscitelli

Vertice a sorpresa da Grillo. Così i grillini scaricano Salvini

Vertice a sorpresa da Grillo. Così i 5 Stelle scaricano Salvini

Mihajlovic, post strappalacrime di Viktorija a papà Sinisa

Mihajlovic, post strappalacrime di Viktorija a papà Sinisa

Salvini, il governo tiene ancora. E spunta il maxi rimpasto

Salvini, il governo tiene ancora. E spunta il maxi rimpasto

Immobiliare Bambin Gesù, Papa furioso

Bambin Gesù nel caos, Papa furioso

Aurora Ramazzotti mai così: col mini-perizoma stende i fan

Aurora Ramazzotti mai così
Col mini-perizoma stende i fan

Anna Falchi si fa il selfie delle vacanze...ma l'obiettivo le sfugge di mano

Anna Falchi si fa il selfie delle vacanze...ma l'obiettivo le sfugge di mano

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Diletta Leotta, l'ultima foto delle vacanze fa impazzire i fan

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Fuori tutto! Justine Mattera esagerata, così stende i fan

Altro che Chiara Ferragni...guarda la mamma Marina in vacanza

Altro che Chiara Ferragni...guarda la mamma Marina in vacanza

In balìa delle onde giganti: che succede alla nave

In balìa delle onde giganti. Che succede alla nave

"Migranti ricchi, quale persecuzione". Il parroco scatenato contro le ong

"Migranti ricchi, quale persecuzione". La predica del parroco anti-profughi

Aurora Ramazzotti interrompe le vacanze "per un'urgenza". Fan in allarme

Aurora Ramazzotti interrompe le vacanze "per un'urgenza". Fan in allarme [VIDEO]

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

L'operazione Summer Clean Station della Polizia a Venezia-Mestre

Gabry Ponte "tocca" la Gregoraci. Lei gli toglie la mano

Gabry Ponte "tocca" la Gregoraci. Lei gli sposta la mano [VIDEO]

Sede legale: Piazza Colonna, 366 - 00187 Roma CF e P. Iva e Iscriz. Registro Imprese Roma: 13486391009 REA Roma n° 1450962 Cap. Sociale € 1.000.000 i.v.
© Copyright IlTempo. Srl- ISSN (sito web): 1721-4084

Powered by Miles 33