Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for November 2025 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Stockholm, 3rd of December 2025 – Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") today announces that it has completed the monthly rebalancing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Xetra (ISIN code SE0023260716).

In addition to the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:

Index allocation as of 28th November (before rebalancing):Bitcoin Cash: 13.30%Uniswap Protocol Token: 11.81%XRP: 10.84%Litecoin: 10.71%Stellar Lumen: 9.64%Polkadot: 9.09%Avalanche: 8.95%Chainlink: 8.91%Solana: 8.88%Cardano: 7.87%

Index allocation as of 28th November (after rebalancing):Solana: 10%XRP: 10%Cardano: 10%Avalanche: 10%Chainlink: 10%Litecoin: 10%Stellar: 10%Uniswap: 10% Bitcoin Cash 10%Polkadot 10%

In connection with this month's rebalancing, no changes have been made to the crypto assets currently included in the index.The performance of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP for November was -5.09%.

The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. It includes up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. Each altcoin is equally weighted to promote diversification; this structure allows investors to gain broad exposure to crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products listed on regulated European exchanges. Through regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships with leading industry players, and our experienced team, we empower global investors to access innovative and sophisticated investment solutions aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

