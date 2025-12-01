Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the first rebalancing for November 2025 of its Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

01 dicembre 2025 a

Stockholm, December 1st, 2025 – Virtune today announces the completion of the rebalancing for the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP (SE0024738389), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam and Paris and Xetra.

In addition to the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:

Virtune Bitcoin ETPVirtune Staked Ethereum ETPVirtune XRP ETPVirtune Staked Solana ETPVirtune Staked Polkadot ETPVirtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETPVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETPVirtune Litecoin ETPVirtune Avalanche ETPVirtune Chainlink ETPVirtune Arbitrum ETPVirtune Staked Polygon ETPVirtune Staked Cardano ETPVirtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVirtune Stellar ETPVirtune Staked NEAR ETPVirtune Stablecoin Index ETPVirtune Sui ETP

Index allocation as of November 28th (before rebalancing):

Bitcoin: 54.82%Ethereum: 25.37%XRP: 9.13%Solana: 5.23%Cardano: 1.06%Chainlink: 0.62%Stellar: 0.56%Bitcoin Cash: 0.74%Avalanche: 0.44%Litecoin: 0.45%Uniswap: 0.27%Polkadot: 0.26%Aave: 0.19%Ethereum Classic: 0.15%Near Protocol: 0.17%Aptos: 0.10%Internet Computer: 0.15%Algorand: 0.09%Polygon: 0.09%Cosmos: 0.08%Curve DAO: 0.04%

Index allocation as of November 28th (after rebalancing):

Bitcoin: 50.00%Ethereum: 27.65%XRP: 10.14%Solana: 5.94%Cardano: 1.19%Bitcoin Cash: 0.88%Chainlink: 0.71%Stellar: 0.64%Litecoin: 0.52%Avalanche: 0.47%Uniswap: 0.31%Polkadot: 0.30%Aave: 0.21%Near Protocol: 0.20%Internet Computer: 0.18%Ethereum Classic: 0.17%Aptos: 0.13%Polygon: 0.11%Algorand: 0.10%Cosmos: 0.09%Curve DAO: 0.05%

The index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts the weighting based on market capitalization and may involve removing or adding certain assets.

This rebalancing introduces no changes to the crypto assets included in the index. The performance of Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in November was -12.24%.

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product (ETP) tracking the Coinbase 50 Europe Index, the premier global benchmark index for digital assets and the crypto market's equivalent of the S&P 500 index. The ETP provides exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets and is rebalanced quarterly. The product features a transparent structure backed by physical holdings and secured with institutional-level solutions.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected]. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs atwww.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contactChristopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)[email protected]+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.. The Coinbase 50 Europe Index (“Index”) is the exclusive property of MarketVector Indexes GmbH (“MarketVector”) and its Licensors and has been licensed for use by Virtune AB (Publ) (“Licensee”). MarketVector has contracted with CC Data Limited to maintain and calculate the Index. CC Data Limited uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards MarketVector, CC Data Limited has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties. In particular, MarketVector is not responsible for the Licensee and/or for Licensee's legality or suitability and/or for Licensee's business offerings. Offerings by Licensee, may they be based on the Virtune Coinbase 50 Europe ETP (“Product”) or not, are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by MarketVector and any of its affiliates, and MarketVector and any of its affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in Licensee and/or in Licensee's business offerings. MARKETVECTOR AND ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES AND ANY OF ITS LICENSORS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO LICENSEE.