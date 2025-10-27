ISX Financial EU PLC Appoints Group CFO Ajay Treon to the Board of Directors as Executive Director

27 ottobre 2025 a

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU Plc ("ISXX"), an EEA-authorised Electronic Money Institution and banktech provider of transactional banking and real-time payments across Europe and the UK, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ajay Treon, Group Chief Financial Officer, as an Executive Director on the Company's Board of Directors. The appointment follows a non-objection by the Eurosystem Central Bank of Cyprus, home regulator of ISXX.

With an impressive 25-year career in the banking industry, including extensive experience in renowned institutions such as Lloyds Banking Group, Lehman Brothers, Dresdner Kleinwort Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse, Mr. Treon brings a wealth of expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and risk mitigation. He also possesses valuable experience in the fintech sector, further enhancing his understanding of the evolving financial landscape. Mr. Treon is a qualified accountant, holds an Executive MBA, and possesses the esteemed Certificate in Quantitative Finance.

Since Mr. Treon assumed the role of Group Chief Financial Officer in July 2023, ISXX has delivered sustained profitability and rigorous cost discipline, including record performance in 2024 and continued resilience throughout 2025. The Group has strengthened Own Funds and Net Assets, maintained robust EBITDA margins, and continued to invest in innovation, core technology, and talent to support scale. Treasury, safeguarding, and reporting frameworks have been enhanced, aligning capital deployment with growth in open banking (A2A), e-money, and acquiring operations.

Mr. Takis Taoushanis, ISXX Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Mr. Treon's appointment strengthens the Board's financial and risk oversight at a time when settlement infrastructure, safeguarding, and capital discipline are central to execution. His vast experience across tier-one institutions and his contribution to ISXX's recent performance make him a valuable addition to the Board of Directors."

Mr. Ajay Treon, Group CFO and Executive Director of ISXX, said: "I am honoured to join the Board of Directors and remain fully committed to advancing the Company's strategic priorities, strengthening capital resilience, scaling our transactional banking capabilities, and maintaining rigorous financial governance. Our focus continues to be on delivering consistent, profitable growth through operational discipline and transparent reporting, as we execute on our expanding product portfolio and market strategy."

Mr. Nikogiannis Karantzis, ISXX Managing Director & CEO, commented: "Mr. Treon's appointment to the Board formalises the financial and risk discipline he has helped embed across the ISXX Group, and supports our execution as we scale transactional banking and Open Banking services across the EU and UK."

About ISX Financial EU PLCHeadquartered in Nicosia, ISX Financial EU Plc (ISXX, LEI: 213800NGHVYL5PFZI692) is a leading banktech company EEA authorised as an Electronic Money Institution by the Central Bank of Cyprus and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

