Vantage Foundation Volunteers Bring Compassion and Care to Rescued Dogs at Laws for Paws Vietnam

14 ottobre 2025 a

a

a

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartfelt demonstration of empathy and community spirit, 15 volunteers from Vantage Foundation spent a day at Laws for Paws Vietnam, a local non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned and abused dogs.

The activity was part of Vantage Foundation's broader mission to create positive social impact through meaningful, hands-on volunteer work. Throughout the day, volunteers participated in a series of activities, from walking and bathing the dogs to assisting with general care, ensuring that each animal receives not only physical attention but also the emotional connection crucial to their recovery.

"This was more than just a volunteering activity; it was a humbling experience that reminded us of the power of compassion," said Adam, Sales Director of Vantage Markets. "Many of us formed genuine bonds with the dogs and witnessed firsthand how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in their healing journey."

The day was filled with warmth, laughter, and shared affection as volunteers interacted closely with the animals, many of whom have endured neglect or abuse before being rescued. The experience left a deep impression on the Vantage team, reinforcing the foundation's belief that care, and kindness should extend beyond human communities, to all living beings who need it.

Laws for Paws Vietnam continues to play an essential role in animal welfare, providing rescued dogs with medical care, rehabilitation, and a safe path to adoption. Vantage Foundation is proud to support their mission and to raise awareness of the importance of compassion-driven community initiatives.

"Through partnerships like this, we're reminded that creating impact doesn't always require large-scale programs, it can begin with empathy and a willingness to give our time," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "Every volunteer effort is a step toward a kinder and more inclusive world."

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Foundation Laureus Sport for Good

Laureus uses the power of sport to transform lives of children and young people from the most vulnerable communities, helping them overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantages.

For more information, please visit www.laureus.com and laureus.es

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795506/Vantage_Foundation_Volunteers_Bring_Compassion_Care_Rescued_Dogs_Laws_Paws.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795507/Adam_Sales_Director_Vantage_Markets_create_positive_social_impact_meaningful.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795508/Every_volunteer_effort_a_step_a_kinder_inclusive_world.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-foundation-volunteers-bring-compassion-and-care-to-rescued-dogs-at-laws-for-paws-vietnam-302583156.html