Infosys Collaborates with Telenor Shared Services to Modernize its HR Operations with a new Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) Solution

Aims to standardize HR processes, enhance employee productivity and experience

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Telenor Shared Services (TSS), a global business services organization that provides systems, services, and support to Telenor Group. Infosys will help TSS standardize HR processes, enhance employee productivity and experience through implementation of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). This collaboration highlights Infosys' deep expertise in Oracle Cloud HCM implementations and its commitment to delivering digital transformation solutions that improve HR performance and operational efficiency for the telecom industry.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will help TSS streamline HR operations and unify its Human Capital Management, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management, and Projects Portfolio Management on a single platform. The resulting end-to-end digital integration will improve data quality and enable better decision-making through dashboards and advanced analytics, reshaping how TSS engages with its partners, suppliers, and employees.

Morten Dean Dunham, CEO, Telenor Shared Services, said, "Modernizing our HR operations is crucial to improve efficiencies and employee experience. By collaborating with Infosys to implement Oracle Cloud HCM, we are confident we will get a solution that meets our future needs. This change will further streamline our processes, provide a unified view of critical data, and ultimately enhance the experience of our employees."

Yvette Cameron, SVP, Global HCM Product Strategy, Oracle, said, "Our collaboration with TSS and Infosys is going to help drive the future of their HR operations with Oracle Cloud HCM. By leveraging our robust HCM cloud solution, we're helping TSS to standardize and streamline their HR processes to improve employee productivity and enhance employee experience. This collaboration will help organizations harness the full potential of embedded AI and cloud technology to transform business processes and stay ahead of competition."

Upendra Kohli, EVP – Communication, Media and Technology (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with TSS on this important HR transformation journey. By leveraging our deep Oracle expertise, we have overcome significant data and system integration challenges to deliver a modern, unified HR platform. This allows us to break down silos, improve data accuracy, and unlock new levels of operational efficiency. This unique approach positions TSS at the forefront of HR transformation, driving a competitive advantage in the market."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

