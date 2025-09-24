Virtune launches Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany

24 settembre 2025 a

Frankfurt, 24th of September 2025 – Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune launches the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra, expanding its offering of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products in the German market.

Virtune, a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), has earned the trust of over 145,000 investors since its launch just over two years ago. With more than USD $450 million in assets under management (AUM), Virtune continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs across Europe.

Virtune is now expanding its German offering with the listing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP (WKN: A4AKW6, ISIN: SE0023260716, Xetra-ticker: VRTA) - now available for investors through German brokers and banks.

This listing reflects Virtune's commitment to offering German investors secure, transparent, and regulated investment opportunities to the digital asset market. Coinbase serves as the crypto custodian for all of Virtune's ETPs, providing institutional-grade security with the underlying crypto assets held in cold storage.

Benedict von Lucke, Country Manager Germany:“Altcoins are currently an exciting topic as they reflect the innovation and diversity of the crypto market. With the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, we provide investors with regulated, diversified, and simple access to this dynamic segment, without the need to focus on individual coins.”

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:“We are excited to further strengthen our presence in the German market with the launch of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP on Xetra. Following our previous listings, this expansion highlights our continued commitment to making institutional-grade crypto investment products accessible to investors across Europe.”

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP – Key Product Information

Allocation as of 19th of September 2025:

Avalanche 12.86%Solana 10.41%Polkadot 10.36%Bitcoin Cash 10.18%Cardano 9.86%Stellar 9.60%Litecoin 9.48%XRP 9.46%Chainlink 9.07%Uniswap 8.71%

For further inquiries, please contact:Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of DirectorsMobile: +46 70 073 45 64Email: [email protected]

About Virtune AB (Publ):Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 18 ETPs with a total of USD 450 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 145,000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms atwww.virtune.com.