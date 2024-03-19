Jan Piet Valk steps down as CFO to join Boels Rentals Supervisory board as chairman

19 marzo 2024 a

a

a

SITTARD, Netherlands, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 1st 2024, Jan Piet Valk resigns as CFO and statutory director of Boels Rental. Subsequently he will join the Supervisory Board of Boels Group as chairman per September 1st of this year. The successor of Jan Piet as CFO will be René Olsthoorn.

René Olsthoorn will join Boels on April 1st 2024, to officially become CFO per June 1st of this year. René was CEO and chairman of the Executive Board of TABS Holland. Over the past 15 years, as CFO and CEO, René has played a vital role in the successful growth of TABS Holland into a leading and financially healthy business. His relevant experience and knowledge provide a stable foundation for his future role as CFO of Boels.

Jan Piet has been CFO of Boels since April 2020 and follows up on his intention to step down as CFO after four successful years. Pierre Boels, CEO of Boels Rental says: "Jan Piet has played an important role in the professionalisation and growth of our organisation in the recent years. We are grateful for his efforts". Since 2020, Jan Piet's contributions have included numerous acquisition and integration projects such as the acquisition of CRAMO and (re-)financing projects, including the first bond placement of Boels. As statutory director, he also successfully contributed to the development and implementation of a resilient business model and growth strategy, whilst manoeuvring the company through dynamic circumstances over the past years. These efforts were awarded with the prestigious Dutch 'Huub van Roozendaal award' in 2023.

Jan Piet Valk comments: "I am grateful for the opportunities and trust that I have received from the entire Boels organisation, and particularly Pierre Boels. It is an honour to fulfil my new role in the Supervisory Board in which I can continue to contribute to this incredible company and everyone who is part of it. I am proud and look back with great pleasure on the accomplishments we achieved together in the recent years. I hope to continue contributing to Boels for a long time, but now in a different capacity as chairman of the Supervisory Board".

Because of Jan Piet's financial leadership, Boels has grown into one of the largest European rental companies with an annual turnover of over €1.5 billion in 2023. Built on a strong financial position and ready for the next phase of growth. Looking at the future Pierre Boels, CEO of Boels, explains: "I am looking forward to a successful continuation with Jan Piet as chairman of the Boels Group Supervisory Board. With confidence, I am also looking forward to the arrival of René Olsthoorn as CFO. With his relevant experience and knowledge, there is a stable base for continuation of the growth strategy and the strong financial position of Boels".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363865/Boels_Group_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jan-piet-valk-steps-down-as-cfo-to-join-boels-rentals-supervisory-board-as-chairman-302090627.html