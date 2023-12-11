OPPO Showcases its Sustainability Actions at COP28

11 dicembre 2023 a

(Adnkronos) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2023 - The 28th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP28) is taking place in Dubai, UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023, bringing a global assembly of stakeholders dedicated to combating climate change. This year, OPPO was invited to join the COP28 Leadership Interviews, featuring a series of discussions among pioneers and business leaders on how collective action across various industries can contribute to a positive impact for the future. As an exclusive representative from telecommunication industry, OPPO shares its sustainability initiatives through innovation. To further support innovation in greening, OPPO also invites Bluepha Co., Ltd, one of the global winners of the 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge to showcase its green material as a substitute for plastic to a global audience at the exhibition area during the COP28.

"Technology and innovation is critical in combating climate change," said Jason Liao, Head of OPPO Research Institute, "OPPO is determined to continuously invest in sustainability, actively exploring green technologies for the design and manufacturing of our products. Also, sustainability is a collective journey that requires collaboration from all stakeholders. We maintain an open-minded approach and invite more ecosystem partners to join us on the journey towards sustainability."

Making electronic devices greener

From the selection of raw materials to product usage and recycling, OPPO has seamlessly integrated the concept of sustainability into product lifecycle management, aiming to minimize the environment impact of our products. In 2023, OPPO pledged to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050.

Taking the self-developed OPPO Battery Health Engine as an example, this innovation helps smartphone batteries to maintain more than 80% of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 full charge cycles using OPPO's 80W SuperVOOC flash charge technology, significantly extending the average lifespan of smartphone batteries [1], and thus reducing electronic wastes. In recognition of this, OPPO was named one of the 10 Most Innovative Asia-Pacific Companies in 2023 by influential business media Fast Company.

Apart from that, to encourage more users to join the low carbon journey, OPPO introduced the "GO Green" Always-On Display feature in the latest launched ColorOS 14 operating system with 600 million monthly active users worldwide. The animations and carbon footprint on the screen will change based on the number of steps users have taken each day, and they will see clearly and intuitively how walking instead of taking other forms of transport can lead to less carbon emissions.

ColorOS 14 "GO Green" Always-On Display

Inspiration Challenge empowering startups

In addition to its green initiatives in product design, manufacturing and global operation, OPPO has also joined hands with ecosystem partners to support innovators devoted to green technologies.

"OPPO Inspiration Challenge", an innovation accelerator initiated by OPPO Research Institute in 2022, calls for virtuous innovation technologies from global tech professionals and entrepreneurs annually. This year, it launched a new category, "Inspiration for the Planet", targeting green technologies to minimize the environmental impact of electronic product manufacturing or usage.

Among these green technologies, Bluepha, a biotech startup, develops biodegradable natural organic polymer to replace plastic usage for packaging and more scenarios. Through working with OPPO, Bluepha explored different solutions for employing its unique bio-based Bluepha® PHA – a biodegradable natural organic polymer that can replace plastic – in smartphone packaging and accessories such as smartphone cases. Invited by OPPO, Bluepha exhibited its solution at COP28. Also, with joint-support from OPPO and its industry partners, Bluepha presented a panel discussion at COP28 hosted at Biosphere 3 Solutions Pavilion, sharing its innovation for climate action.

Bluepha showcases its green solution at the exhibition area during the COP28

Aligned with its mission "Technology for Mankind, and Kindness for the World", OPPO will continue to drive sustainability practices across its operations and manufacturing, work with more industry partners, and explore green technology to deliver more environmentally friendly technologies and products to its global users.

[1] Data from OPPO lab, may vary depends on the experimental environment and the phone model.

