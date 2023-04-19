Resonance Consultancy Reveals Europe's Best Cities in 2023

19 aprile 2023 a

The global place branding advisor today announced Europe's 100 top-performing cities in their inaugural 2023 Europe's Best Cities Report.

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance is a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development, and its World's Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the planet's urban centres. They are lauded as the world's most thorough city ranking, based on original methodology that analyses key statistics, user-generated reviews, social media and online activity.

This inaugural Europe's Best Cities ranking is an important, timely analysis of a continent that is leading the world in post-pandemic tourism recovery.

"The 2023 Europe's Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 125 metropolitan centres with populations of 500,000 or more, based on a wide variety of measures in order to identify the top 100 places to live, visit and invest in Europe," says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

The overall Best Cities rankings are determined by analysing the performance of each city for a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities.

Based on each city's performance in the 24 factors analysed, these are Europe's Top 10 Best Cities for 2023:

