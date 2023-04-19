1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Headphone Won IF Design Award 2023

19 aprile 2023 a

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a globally premium consumer audio company, announced that its 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Headphone have been awarded the iF Design Award 2023. The iF Design Award is a decades-old annual award given by the Hannover Industrial Design Forum, the oldest industrial design agency in Germany.

A total of 11,000 entries from 56 countries were received by the iF Design Forum this year. The award recognizes 1MORE's commitment to bringing consumers high-end audio solutions with studio-quality sound, delicate design, and excellent build quality.

The 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Headphones are smaller than other noise-canceling earbuds and weigh in at only 3.7g per earbud, which is lighter than a piece of A4 paper. To offer a more suitable and comfortable wearing experience, a large number of data analyses and tests have been integrated into the design, such as Real 3D precision optical scan modeling and Ai simulated ergonomic design.

The 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Headphones have won several international awards with the design concept of "Small and Beautiful". Besides winning the iF Design Award 2023, it has received the 2022 International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) and Visual Grand Prix (VGP) 2022 in Japan.

As of April 2023, 1MORE has won over 41 international design awards including four industrial design awards: iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, Good Design Award, and the IDEA Award.

According to the iF World Design Guide in 2017-2021, 1MORE ranks 7th in the world in terms of the number of awards. Furthermore, 1MORE is the only Chinese headphone brand that is featured in the iF TOP 10 Labels.

ABOUT 1MORE1MORE was born with a profound mission: Music lovers, young or old, frugal or affluent, deserve to hear music as it was meant to be heard, as the artist intended it to be heard. Everyone deserves to #HearMore.Specializing in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products combined with 4-time Grammy Award-winning Sound Engineer Luca Bignardi who uniquely tunes all of 1MORE's headphones to deliver a precise representation of the artist's intended sound, 1MORE has received industry accolades all over the world.

