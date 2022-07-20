Fortem Technologies Selected to Protect FIFA World Cup

20 luglio 2022 a

Fortem's airspace security and defense solution to integrate with Qatari Ministry of Interior and Safety and Security Operations Committee command and control system to provide the highest level of protection against ever-increasing drone threats.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah and DOHA, Qatar, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today a major step forward in addressing the growing global threat of rogue UAVs. Working with distribution partner Smart Communication Systems, Fortem will provide counter drone solutions for the Qatari Ministry of Interior and Safety and Security Operations Committee (SSOC) for the FIFA World Cup events taking place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

In addition to providing an enhanced and unprecedented security level for the FIFA World Cup games, Fortem Technologies and Smart Communication Systems will continue to provide counter-drone systems to other important events and venues throughout the region.

"Fortem provides world class technology and services", says Engineer Captain Rashid Fahad Alali, Security Systems Officer in the Ministry of the Interior in Qatar and the Anti-Drone Program Leader in the SSOC. "We are pleased to partner with Fortem Technologies as an anchor vendor to enhance our security around Doha."

The Fortem SkyDome® System is an award winning, end-to-end, counter drone solution that detects, defeats, and protects against rogue drones. The SkyDome system classifies threats and mitigates them autonomously with its interceptor drone, DroneHunter®. At the heart of the Fortem SkyDome System is TrueView® radar, a compact, AI-enabled, networkable radar designed to perform in urban environments and crowded, public places such as sports arenas and airports.

"The Government of Qatar understands the importance of providing comprehensive security from the ground to the air for the FIFA World Cup matches and beyond," said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with Smart Communication Systems to provide the best counter-drone security to ensure the safety of players, sports fans, and everyone involved in putting together one of the most viewed global events in decades."

"After much consideration of companies around the globe, Fortem's offerings outshined all competition," said Walid Chahine, Managing Partner of Smart Communication Systems, distribution partner of Fortem Technologies. "The world is at a point where enhanced security is becoming the norm, and we're determined to stay ahead of the curve."

Fortem Technologies is a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects, and defends the world's corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

