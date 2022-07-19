Aeroclass kicks off new era of learner-centric aviation training with first ever subscription model

19 luglio 2022 a

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, Aeroclass is launching the first ever subscription model for learning and training in the aviation sector. The new approach will enable aviation students, professionals, and companies to access Aeroclass' best-in-class online training resources via one simple monthly payment. Aiming to become the "Masterclass of aviation training", the company's new range of subscription plans will make accessing high quality training content simpler, more user-friendly, and more affordable than ever before.

The importance of effective training has never been greater – significant staff shortages, data-oriented changes, and redefinition of MRO reflect the need to reskill. Aviation companies will have to retrain a significant proportion of their staff and provide them with meaningful new career pathways, while simultaneously onboarding and upskilling millions of new employees. But currently, they lack user-friendly, affordable, and high-quality training platforms to do this.

Aeroclass' subscription model solves this problem by offering a flexible yet simple platform and empowers learners to take control of their professional development. Individuals and companies choose a monthly plan which gives them access to the high-quality content Aeroclass curates. The Free plan provides access to expert interviews, online workshops, and webinars. In addition to Standard and Professional plans, the Student Plan, priced from just €5.49 per month, provides affordable and flexible way to learn the skills needed for a successful career.

Aeroclass' Enterprise plan adds tailored consultancy to the mix. Companies receive support in creating clearly defined learning pathways for their team members and get access to a wide range of advanced features such as live office hours and in-depth statistics and reports.

Aeroclass is the first e-learning platform focused specifically on aviation. On its virtual platform, the latest advancements in edtech and learning are combined with the insights and knowledge of world-class instructors. Digital training courses are made up of instructor-led online classes and self-paced study and are available via a range of subscription plans.

Contact: Vilma Vaitiekunaite, [email protected], +370 611 12789