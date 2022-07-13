Astronergy delivered 180 MW Solar panels for Claresholm Project in Canada

13 luglio 2022 a

CLARESHOLM, AB, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Alberta, Canada, today the largest solar power plant of Canada, the Claresholm Solar farm has been successfully commissioned and started daily operation of electricity power generation. China leading solar PV module brand Astronergy is proud of the delivery of over 180 MWdc ASTRO series PV panels for this solar farm.

The Claresholm Solar farm locates 13km southeast of Claresholm town in the municipal district of Willow Creek in southern Alberta. With total investment of C$200m ($162.76m), this farm occupies 1,280 acres of agriculture lands and planned an installation of 132 MWac. There are 455,758 Astronergy PV panels shipped from China to Canada since 2020 to be installed in a fixed-tilt racking structure.

The Claresholm Solar farm is expected to directly reduce CO2 emission of around 149,000 metric tons each year when it starts to work. Meanwhile, approximately 33,000 households nearby can benefit from the renewable power it generated.

Claresholm Solar is a joint venture between Capstone Infrastructure, a renewable energy investment company based in Canada, and Obton, a Danish investment company involved in the development of solar and wind power projects.

"I'd like to highlight Astronergy as the supplier and manufacturer of Claresholm Solar's bi-facial panels, which are the most advanced technology available in the market. And I'd like to emphasize the significant increase in generation capacity and efficiency of the panels supplied by Astronergy for the project. Our experience working with Astronergy on Claresholm Solar gave us a high level of confidence in terms of quality and ability to deliver, which is why the company has been selected for two more solar projects currently in development (Kneehill and Michichi)", said by David Eva, CEO of Capstone Infrastructure.

The Astronergy panels supplied for this Claresholm Solar project is ASTRO Series reinforced bifacial module with double glass (front side 2.5mm tempered and rear side 2.5mm semi-tempered). Enhanced with excellent encapsulation structure and strengthened frame, this type is specially designed for severe hail (45mm, 30.7m/s), unfriendly environment with high reliability requirements. The module has passed severe Damp & Heat 2000hours and Thermal Cycle 600 and PID 300 tests which were verified and approved by CSA certificate-C450 and PVEL certificate-PQP.

"We are pleased to join this project to build the largest solar PV farm so far in Canada. We set up a special sales team to follow up the entire process including communications, production, quality control, shipment, installation and etc. We had very good cooperation experience with Capstone Infrastructure." Said by Samuel Zhang, vice president of Astronergy, global sales and marketing.

About Astronergy:

Astronergy is committed to becoming the most competitive PV module manufacturer in the world, focusing on R&D, manufacturing, distribution and sales of high-efficient solar cells and PV modules. As a reliable and technology-leading brand Astronergy was honored by PVEL/DNV GL as "Top Performer" among module manufacturers for six times. And the brand also has been listed as the world's Tier 1 supplier of PV modules by Bloomberg.

