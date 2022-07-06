PROMISING PARTNERSHIP: SVÊT ROVNÁTEK - THE WORLDWIDE LARGEST ORTHODONTIC CLINIC - CHANGES TO SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS

06 luglio 2022 a

BREA, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, the experts in innovative and high-quality orthodontic treatment solutions, just announced a new partnership in the field of aligner treatment: Svêt Rovnátek, the largest orthodontic clinic in the world that treats misaligned teeth only with aligners, decided to work exclusively with Spark™ Clear Aligners. The contracts were signed in May of this year.

Svêt Rovnátek was founded in 2015 in Prague, Czech Republic, by Daniele Mastracci and Matúš Valach – two longtime experienced professionals in the dental industry. With 8 chairs and 3 employed orthodontists the clinic today treats more than 4,200 aligner cases per year. Because of the higher efficiency and benefits for the patients, they have completely abandoned braces and have exclusively worked with aligners since 2018.

The most important reasons for switching to Spark™ were mainly the owners' confidence and trust in Ormco, combined with Spark's high level of service and excellent product quality.

"When we heard that Ormco was going to launch its SparkTM Aligners, we knew we were going to take a closer look, as we know Ormco stands for outstanding product quality and service," Daniele Mastracci and Matúš Valach explain.

Torben Nielsen, Vice President of Ormco Europe, emphasizes, "We are very pleased that with Svêt Rovnátek more and more major clinics worldwide are convinced by the Spark™ Clear Aligner System. It confirms our claim to offer our customers the best possible quality and a particularly high level of innovation and service."

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark™ Aligners are manufactured by Ormco™, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of expertise, R&D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors treat more than 20 million patients in more than 130 countries.

Spark Approver software is designed to give doctors more control and flexibility, while Spark's advanced aligner technology and TruGEN™ material provide more sustained force retention and better surface contact with the tooth*. The Spark Aligner is also clearer, more comfortable*, and stains less than the leading aligner brand*— which may be why 100% of patients recently surveyed said they would recommend Spark Aligners to a friend.*

For more information about Spark Aligners, visit www.sparkaligners.com.

