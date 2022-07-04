TUMI and Razer™ Team Up to Debut Limited-Edition Esports-Inspired Bags Dropping June 3rd

04 luglio 2022 a

- NEW YORK and IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, international travel and lifestyle brand, TUMI, has teamed up with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. Together, they have reimagined TUMI bestsellers as limited-edition gear for gamers. The collaboration leverages TUMI innovation and design excellence and Razer's iconic aesthetic and branding, which is one of the most recognized in the global gaming and esports communities.

Deepening TUMI's footing in the esports industry, four highly anticipated, co-branded styles will drop June 3rd (8am PDT, 11am EDT, 5pm CEST, 11pm SGT). Each piece is co-branded with Razer's triple-headed snake logo and signature green accents, blended with TUMI DNA.

The take-everywhere Laptop Cover 15" securely carries a gamer's most prized possession while the Bozeman Sling is the ultimate grab-and-go bag for stashing cords, portable gaming gear and more. Equipped with a padded laptop pocket, the Finch Backpack is designed to carry heavy-duty gear. Gamers can also slip the Add-A-Bag sleeve over the handle of the International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On Luggage for a complete travel kit. Instantly recognizable as TUMI, the case features the beloved 19 Degree contours. Its shell and lining are both made with recycled materials, spotlighting both TUMI and Razer's commitment to sustainability. Plus, it has a USB-C port to keep global citizens powered on their journeys.

Only 1,337 units of each style from this limited collection will be released around the world. "1337" or "LEET" short for "elite," was specifically chosen as gamers and esports athletes use this to signal the most skilled gamers.

The two brands not only collaborated on the collection, but also on a forward-thinking, futuristic campaign concept that brings the capsule to life. The motion-packed video is set in the metaverse and pays tribute to the determination of gamers to carry their team to victory with the slogan, "Carry Hard".

"We have fully embraced our esports category with the Razer partnership. We are looking to deliver new and exciting products that are truly in line with the attitude and passion of their gaming community," said TUMI Creative Director, Victor Sanz. "Their lifestyle is something that runs parallel to how we generate our products and how we are truly focused on all aspects of our customer's lives, looking to ensure that only the best is in their hands for them to achieve their goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with TUMI to bring this exclusive collection to our gaming community," says Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer. "We know that our fans lead active lifestyles and sometimes have to carry their valuable battle stations with them while they are on the go. So, we wanted to arm them with high quality travel gear, offering them a balance of versatility and functionality so that they can keep winning, even on the go."

The TUMI | Razer limited-edition capsule will be available at Select TUMI stores globally, TUMI.COM, Razer.com, Select Razer China Stores, and select specialty retailers such as TMall and JD (China).

Retail prices of the collection:

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel lifestyle, and performance luxury essentials designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com.

Razer™ is the global leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

