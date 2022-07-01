Antaisolar launches new BIPV product, propels zero-carbon transformation of buildings

01 luglio 2022 a

XIAMEN, China, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29th, Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, held a new product launch online event. At this event, Antaisolar's new product Taiyang Roof, a building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) product, was officially released.

"As the whole society attaches importance to low-carbon development, the distributed PV market will usher in broader development opportunities, and the combination of PV and building plays an increasingly important part of the PV installation," Antaisolar's CEO Jasmine Huang said. "Antaisolar has developed its distributed PV market for many years and accumulated rich technical experience".

Based on the BIPV market demand, Antaisolar vigorously develops R&D to build a new BIPV product, Taiyang Roof, which is dedicated to propelling zero-carbon transformation of buildings. To solve pain points such as poor security, inconvenience, troublesome O&M, and bad durability of industrial and commercial rooftop PV, Taiyang Roof has comprehensively optimized performance. It is worth mentioning that, this online launch was relayed to three different labs to showcase Taiyang Roof's unique advantages in waterproofing, installation, and materials.

First, Taiyang Roof can achieve a 100% waterproof effect, and the waterproof components used in the product not only prevent water leakage, but also protect the building. Secondly, The whole installation process of Taiyang Roof consists of only three steps "Placed, Clamped, Buckled", and the O&M can be preventive, lightweight and customized. Finally, Taiyang Roof is made of a high-performance aluminum alloy, which has been experimentally proven to perform 20% better than that of China's national standards with light weight and high strength. These characteristics ensure the safety, reliability and stability of Taiyang Roof, making it not only meet architectural standards and aesthetics, but also reduce system costs by 20% and increase efficiency by 50%.

As an industry-leading BIPV product, Taiyang Roof is economical and environmentally friendly with high recycling efficiency and has a service life of up to 50 years with the excellent after-sales service provided by Antaisolar, achieving the same life as buildings. There is no doubt Taiyang roof is a preferred product for PV building solutions.

The launch of Taiyang Roof is significant for Antaisolar to promote green transformation of buildings. In the future, Antaisolar will keep committed to the BIPV industry, aimed at promoting a zero-carbon transition and facilitating the development of clean energy.

https://www.antaisolar.com [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852020/1.jpg