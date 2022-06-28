BE OPEN celebrates winners of DESIGN TO NURTURE THE PLANET, competition to support the UN sustainable goals

28 giugno 2022 a

a

a

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Design to Nurture the Planet student competition in support of the United Nations SDG Programme, announces the winners of its three core prizes.

BE OPEN's latest competition aimed to bring the talent and creativity of the global community to focus on SDG2: Zero Hunger. Under the umbrella of zero hunger, SDG2 is not only about ending hunger, but also achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture. The competition called for innovative solutions that can contribute to how we transform our food systems to end food insecurity and create better conditions for an equitable and environmentally prosperous world.

All the eligible submissions have been evaluated according to the combination of criteria, such as viability, feasibility and desirability of the design, evidence of a comprehensive research and the creative value of the solution proposed, and the prizes have been allocated the following way:

BE OPEN is a global cultural and social initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.