43% of Tech Teams are Scaling up Technology with Managed Service Providers to Support Hybrid Work Environments

SYDNEY, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, announced the findings of research undertaken for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in conjunction with Ecosystm, a digital research and advisory platform.

The Ecosystm Digital Enterprise study that surveyed 1,323 enterprises found that CIOs and tech teams are witnessing a shift in their mandates. They are now also tasked with delivering business and customer outcomes.

52% of organizations interviewed are focused on infrastructure modernization. With these evolving mandates, tech teams are engaging MSPs to help them achieve business goals. While 43% are scaling existing technology, 36% are deploying new technologies.

"Employees have voiced concerns about computer re-boots when changing platforms, voice call delays and video lags. There are also issues faced in huddle rooms and when using headsets. MSPs are witnessing customer growth to address these issues across devices, spaces, offices, networks and applications. Hence it is critical for MSPs to constantly innovate and provide best-in-class services," said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

"MSPs face the most challenges handling a multi-vendor environment, providing customers with a single point of management and visibility, and ensuring Service Level Agreements (SLAs) are effectively met," said Audrey William, Principal Advisor, Ecosystm.

Ruthven added, "At IR, we support MSPs with proactive troubleshooting for increasingly complex hybrid workspaces. Our single-pane-of-glass view dashboards using the traffic light system provide detailed visibility. Our proactive alerts and analysis ensure remote and on-site employees have an optimum experience."

Jonathan Beaver, Infrastructure Engineer, New Era Technology, an MSP that provides accessible technology solutions said, "Through our continued partnership with IR, we have been able to provide and achieve the highest level of support for our customers. From customized alerting that allows our Network Operations Center (NOC) to proactively identify and troubleshoot issues in customer environments, to tailored dashboards that provide holistic and insightful views."

The IR Collaborate suite offers MSPs the ability to add more value to their offerings, thus ensuring business growth.

