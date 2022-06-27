PHNIX Full Model Range of R290 GreenTherm Series Heat Pump For Heating/Cooling+DHW Obtain KeyMark Certification

27 giugno 2022 a

a

a

- GUANGZHOU, China, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being the spotlight in the heat pump industry, all models of PHNIX R290 heat pump - GreenTherm Series have earned KeyMark certification. It is worth noting that PHNIX is the first Chinese company that has obtained the KeyMark certification for R290 heat pump.

The KEYMARK is a voluntary European quality mark for products and services, which demonstrates compliance with European Standards. Also, it complements CE Marking, so obtaining this certification can serve to boost consumer confidence in the PHNIX R290 heat pump GreenTherm Series throughout Europe and help PHNIX cooperative partners to win more of the market.

Favorable R290 Green Therm Series Advantages:

GreenTherm Series Heat Pump is specially developed with the most cutting-edge heat pump technology and modern design to meet stringent requirements for efficiency, stability and quietness. With top energy rating A+++, the unit is energy efficient and can greatly reduce energy bills for users.

With both low carbon emissions and low GWP, R290 is recognized as the most potential refrigerant in the industry, and its application is conducive to achieving the goal of global carbon neutrality.

This full inverter GreenTherm serries heat pump utilizes variable-speed compressors, enabling the required output to be adjusted automatically at the lowest power consumption and maintain the optimum temperature at different climatic conditions. In general, with the full frequency inverter technology, GreenTherm serries can achieve high energy efficiency.

Thanks to the unique Inverter EVI technology, GreenTherm series can operate efficiently at -25°C and maintain both high COP and stability.

"PHNIX is the first manufacturer in China to obtain KeyMark certification for R290 heat pump, which is enough to prove the high energy efficiency, high quality and stability of its heat pumps. This achievement confirms the leading position and R&D strength of PHNIX heat pump." according to Jab Fan, Sales Director in charge of PHNIX house heating/cooling+ DHW heat pump division.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847040/Top_Story__PHNIX_Full_Model_Range_R290_Heat_Pump_For.jpg