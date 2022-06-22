Teamwork Commerce Partners with Connected Retail by Zalando to Create a Customer-Centric Omnichannel Experience

22 giugno 2022 a

- TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a global leader in fashion retail, announces technical partnership with Connected Retail by Zalando enabling omnichannel retailers to reach millions of customers on Zalando. Zalando is one of the leading online platforms for fashion and lifestyle in Europe with almost 49 million active customers across 25 European markets. Connected Retail by Zalando offers a way for brick-and-mortar stores to link their assortments to Zalando.

The collaboration between Teamwork Commerce and Connected Retail by Zalando makes the technical integration component easy and convenient for stores. Teamwork Commerce is an industry-leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of-Sale (POS), Order Management (OMS), Inventory Control, CRM and Analytics. For retailers that want to link their inventories to Zalando, a digital inventory management system is a must. The Teamwork Commerce retail solution helps retailers modernise their operations with ease. With the light foot print of a cloud based mobile POS system on user friendly Apple products, retailers can streamline operations with an all-in-one solution with endless tech integrations. The integration with Connected Retail by Zalando showcases the adaptability of the Teamwork system. This joint solution provides a seamless way to go full omnichannel in the midst of an ever-changing retail climate.

High-end apparel, footwear, and accessory retailers across Europe trust the Teamwork Commerce solution to streamline their retail operations. For European retailers looking to go fully omnichannel and reach millions of new customers, the Teamwork Commerce and Connected Retail by Zalando joint solution creates a customer-centric omnichannel experience that is proven to boost sales.

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, CRM and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Serving top retailers in over 20 countries globally including Princesse tam tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Mooseknuckles, John Fluevog, Paul Stuart, and Theory. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com.

