Genome Brings Apple Pay To Customers

- VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome (UAB Maneuver), a Lithuania-based electronic money institution, today brings its customers Apple Pay, a secure way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash. Now all clients with iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch can perform contactless payments using their Genome accounts.

The feature allows for paying with Apple Pay from Genome cards offline and online wherever the Apple Pay payments are accepted. All Genome cards can be added to Apple Wallet to provide the clients with an additional level of security, enabling payment using FaceID or TouchID. Customers can also use Apple Pay on Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without creating accounts or repeatedly typing in shipping and billing information.

For more information about how to add Genome's card to Apple Wallet, visit the Genome Apple Pay page.

"We're one more step further in achieving Genome's longtime goal of providing our clients with safe contactless payments. I'm delighted to announce that Apple Pay is now available for our clients. Now our customers can take advantage of the privacy, security, and speed that Apple Pay offers when making payments on the Apple devices they use every day," — says Daumantas Barauskas, CEO of Genome.

About Genome

Genome is an Electronic Money Institution licensed and supervised by the Central Bank of Lithuania. Genome makes the online opening of personal, business, and merchant accounts quick, simple, and secure. The onboarding and accounts management is entirely online. An individual or a company can start a wallet at Genome and open up to 15 dedicated business IBAN accounts in different currencies: EUR, USD, GBP. Clients can exchange currencies, make domestic and international money transfers, overlook all the finances at all times, and more. Genome offers corporate Visa cards to companies to pay their employees and contractors for marketing and other business expenses. And the individuals can use their physical and virtual cards for personal needs.

For more information, please visit the Genome website