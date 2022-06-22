Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Digital Business & Strategy Leaders In Europe

22 giugno 2022 a

- Service addresses digital leaders' most pressing priorities to deliver stronger CX and drive customer retention and loyalty

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy, a new research service designed to help digital leaders across industries, including banking, insurance, and retail, create and deliver businesswide digital strategies to increase customer acquisition and profitability.

Announced at Forrester's CX EMEA — the must-attend event for customer experience (CX), B2C marketing, and digital leaders — the research service will help these leaders create digital business strategies, improve end-to-end digital experiences, and design products and services that improve overall CX and, ultimately, drive revenue.

Consumer expectations of digital and hybrid experiences continue to grow across industries. As an example, in the banking industry, according to Forrester Analytics Consumer Technographics® data presented in The Forrester Digital Experience Review™: EMEA Mobile Banking Apps, Q2 2022, 42% of French, 49% of Italian, 58% of Spanish, and 56% of UK online adults now use a mobile app for banking. As consumers continue to adopt digital channels, Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy will help executives, functional leaders, and their teams plan for and pursue their most pressing digital priorities, including:

"Our Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) data shows, to win and retain more customers and drive revenue growth, brands must overcome their own digital divides," said Oliwia Berdak, VP and research director at Forrester. "European brands across all industries are still failing to create emotionally engaging digital experiences. If executed well, digital customer experience can be a business differentiator, driving customer loyalty and profitability. That's why we are adding Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy to our portfolio to ensure that digital leaders have access to the research, tools, and frameworks they need to design and deliver end-to-end digital experiences that drive profitability."

Each Forrester Decisions service is built to empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through:

