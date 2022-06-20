Gdańsk to host EuroSkills 2023

20 giugno 2022 a

GDAŃSK, Poland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, during the WorldSkills Europe General Assembly held in Kraków, the City of Gdańsk was appointed the host of the EuroSkills Competition 2023. EuroSkills is the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe. Poland will host the event for the first time next year. More than 600 skilled young professionals from 31 countries will participate in competitions and host presentation events in 45-50 different skills at EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023.

EuroSkills is the biggest vocational education and skills excellence event in Europe, which was initiated by WorldSkills Europe in 2008. This is the first time that Poland has been appointed the organiser of this unique Competition, often referred to as the 'Olympics of professional skills competitions'. EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 will take place from 6-8 September 2023 at the AMBEREXPO Exhibition and Congress Centre (ul. Żaglowa 11, Gdańsk). Gdańsk will also host this year's SkillsPoland 2022 competition, which serves as a pre-selection for Polish champions to take part in the EuroSkills Competition 2023.

EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 will see ca. 600 competitors and 500 distinguished experts from 31 countries participate in competitions and host presentation events in 45-50 skills, which are grouped into six industry sectors: Construction and Building Technology, Creative Arts and Fashion, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Service Industry, and Transportation and Logistics.

Competitors from Poland participated in two previous editions of EuroSkills, Budapest (2018) and Graz (2021) winning in total three medals in cooking, floristry and welding skills.

EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 will cover a total area of 60,000 square metres at AMBEREXPO. It is estimated that the event will attract 100,000 visitors from across Poland and abroad.

The event will be accompanied by various shows, performances and conferences. Representatives of leading companies from all over the world visit the event to scout for prospective employees and managers.

WorldSkills Europe is part of the global WorldSkills movement – a group of people and organisations, including WorldSkills International, that have been working collaboratively for over 70 years to advance the shared social objective of increasing the provision and development of skills.

EuroSkills Gdansk 2023 will be organised in partnership by Poland's Foundation For The Development Of The Education System (FRSE), WorldSkills Poland, SkillsPoland, the City of Gdańsk and AMBEREXPO.

For more information go to: https://worldskillspoland.org.pl/

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843070/EuroSkills_2023.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843071/EuroSkills_Logo.jpg