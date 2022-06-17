Huawei Digital Power Highlights Green Tech Solutions for a Low-carbon Europe at the Power Summit 2022

17 giugno 2022 a

BRUSSELS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurelectric convened one of the most important Summit in relation to generation, supply and distribution of electricity, the Power Summit 2022 that took place 15-16 June at Gare Maritime in Brussels, Belgium. At the event, Huawei Digital Power shared its commitment to collaborating with partners and customers to accelerate energy transition in Europe by driving growth in renewable energy, building green ICT infrastructure, and promoting transportation electrification.

The Power Summit 2022 brought together leaders from the European power sector and policymakers to explore game-changing digital solutions to speed up the energy transition and electrification.

By integrating digital and power electronics technologies, and combining information flows and energy flows, Huawei Digital Power is digitalizing the energy systems with its products and management platforms. At the Summit, Huawei Digital Power shed the light on three innovations:

"Huawei Digital Power is committed to building green power infrastructure, which includes green network energy, green data centers, green power everywhere, as well as green transportation. With green power generation, efficient power utilization & intelligent Network Management Systems, we can achieve low carbon in all scenarios and actively contribute to Europe carbon neutrality targets. We strongly believe in Tech for a better, greener future!" said Michel Fraisse, CTO & VP Huawei Digital Power Europe.

By December 31, 2021, Huawei Digital Power in Europe has helped customers to generate 84.2 Billion kWh of green power, save 2.3 Billion kWh of electricity, and reduce CO2 emissions by 23.8 million tons, which is the equivalent to planting 32 million trees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842109/image_1.jpg