Flor de Caña invites bartenders in Europe to join its Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

- LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the sustainably crafted ultra-premium rum brand, has announced the opening of inscriptions in Europe for the 2022 edition of its Sustainable Cocktail Challenge. This global competition aims to inspire the bartending community to become sustainability champions and build a greener future together by creating spectacular cocktails using sustainable ingredients and techniques and Flor de Caña Rum, the world's only Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit.

Cocktail enthusiasts can register by visiting the website www.flordecanachallenge.com, where they must enter their personal data and information about their sustainable cocktail. The deadlines to register per country are: June 19th for France, June 30th for UK and Spain, July 15th for Germany and August 10th for Italy.

All participants will have access to courses and education sessions on sustainability topics and ethical practices behind the bar, taught by industry experts.

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge will take place in each country in the following months and will feature a panel of judges made up of well-known industry personalities who will evaluate the cocktails based on elements such as: history and inspiration of the cocktail, the use of sustainable ingredients/techniques and the level of creativity, in addition to its flavor and appearance.

The winner of each local edition of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge will receive the title of "Flor de Caña Most Sustainable Bartender", a trophy made from sustainable materials, a super-premium bartender kit, a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum, a cash prize and the opportunity to participate in the European Regional Final which will take place in Berlin in October.

Furthermore, the winner of the European Regional Final will then be able to compete in the Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge in Nicaragua in 2023 for the title of "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Bartender" and a cash prize of US$10,000.

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge is a celebration of Flor de Caña's historic commitment to sustainability and its way of sharing and promoting these values with the global community of bartenders to build a greener future together.

