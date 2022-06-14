Flexxible IT and xFusion Partner to Enable a More Affordable Hybrid Workspaces in the Enterprise

14 giugno 2022 a

Flexxible IT & xFusion Europe announce a strategic alliance in Europe, enabling xFusion to provide DaaS-based compute for hybrid workspaces to their channels and customers.

BARCELONA, Spain and PARIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexxible IT, the global leader of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) delivery and services, and xFusion Europe, a global provider of computing power infrastructure and services, are announcing today a strategic alliance in the European market. Flexxible IT and xFusion can deliver a fully redundant hardware-based hybrid workspace environment built on any end-user compute (EUC) vendor that includes an all-inclusive, pay monthly, fully managed hybrid infrastructure solution.

Flexxible IT combines its deep technical expertise, global industry knowledge, and best-in-class technology to deliver comprehensive and differentiated hybrid solutions. Partnering with xFusion furthers and supports Flexxible IT's focus on providing hybrid workspace solutions based on xFusion's hardware offering a fast, simple way to deploy, analyze, automate, monitor, and manage hybrid workspaces in a multi-cloud scenario.

"Flexxible IT has been a leader in the DaaS space since 2008, and we are excited to partner with xFusion to enable this use case further," said Sebastian Prat, CEO, and Founder of Flexxible IT. "Our strategic relationship presents a cost-effective hybrid workspace solution to the market to enable customers to work from anywhere, with the best end-user experience and security."

"At xFusion, we strive to enable any digital transformation use case with our industry-leading compute and services," said Qin Feng, CEO of xFusion. "Combining xFusion's first-class hardware and Flexxible IT's outstanding technology stack and superb experience, we provide an affordable hybrid workspace solution perfect for any enterprise's end-user compute requirements."

About Flexxible ITFlexxible IT is the future of hybrid working, where on-premises and cloud computing converge to enable virtual desktops and applications to run from anywhere. Flexxible IT has more than 700,000 managed users and is the leading DaaS Solution in Spain. For more information, visit www.flexxible.com.

About xFusionxFusion is a leading global provider of computing power infrastructure and services. xFusion serves customers in 130 countries and regions, including 211 Fortune 500 companies, covering finance, carriers, Internet, transportation, and energy industries. For more information, visit https://www.xfusion.com/en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837413/Flxx4.jpg