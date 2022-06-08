DIGITAL SUSTAINABILITY: 5 TECH GIANTS CONSUME MORE ENERGY THAN PORTUGAL & GREECE

08 giugno 2022 a

The research by Karma Metrix shows that energy consumption by Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (the FAANG) has increased 198% in the past 3 years

BALERNA, Switzerland, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our online habits have a surprising impact on climate change: according to the Global Carbon Project, if the Internet were a Country, it would rank 4th in the world by CO2 emissions.

Karma Metrix latest research unpacks sustainability KPI of 5 tech giants (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google). The data shows that FAANG companies emitted 98.7 million tons of CO2, more than the entire Czech Republic(92.1 million) in one year, with an aggregate increase in total emissions of 17% from 2018 to 2020. Some of these tech firms are showing positive signs of CO2 reduction, thanks to the increasing datacenter efficiency and use of renewable energy.

Regarding energy consumption, 5 companies consumed 49.7 million MWh almost like Romania (50 million) and more than Portugal and Greece. From 2018 to 2020 the yearly energy consumption of the 5 firms tripled, going from 16.6 to 49.7 million MWh.

"Digital sustainability is a priority in corporate green transformation: planting trees and buying carbon credits is not enough to face climate change in time, we need to switch on our 'saving mindset!' Some technology giants understand it and are taking action to improve technical efficiency and energy saving in their technology assets," comments Ale Agostini, founder of the Swiss project Karma Metrix. "All companies that are moving to digital transformation should solve the problem at the root by measuring emissions from digital and taking real actions to contain them. We need to raise awareness that, by saving energy, digital assets will emit less CO2, save money and help climate change."

For every tech giant under consideration, the research analysed the ESG Sustainability reports published in the last 3 years, extracting data and insights about energy consumption and CO2 emissions. Download the whole study here or at this link: https://t.ly/5hJx.

