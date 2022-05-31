FIRMENICH ANNOUNCES SOLID RESULTS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

31 maggio 2022 a

GENEVA, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with today's announcement regarding the proposed merger with DSM, Firmenich International SA, the world's largest privately-owned Taste and Perfumery company, announces its financial results outlook for the Fiscal Year 2022 (12 months ended 30 June 2022).

Outlook FY 2022

FY 2022 Results publication

Firmenich expects to announce its FY 2022 financial results on 5 August 2022. Full details of the Investor Call will be announced nearer to the results publication date.

Merger website

For more information on today's proposed merger announcement, please visit www.creator-innovator.com.

