Trinohex® Ultra LIB electrolyte additive now available in EU

HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials' Trinohex® Ultra is now REACH-registered and available across the European Union.

"The demand for safe, reliable and longer-lasting batteries will only increase as we continue to shift toward e-mobility and renewable energy," said Dave McNeece, sustainable specialties senior business manager at Ascend. "In many ways, Europe is at the forefront of adopting these technologies and we can now support lithium-ion battery innovation and production with Trinohex Ultra."

In third-party testing, Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This protection leads to a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme conditions.

"Trinohex Ultra solves many of the challenges with lithium-ion batteries," said Mr. McNeece. "Improved safety accelerates adoption and longer-lasting performance reduces harmful waste as the industry explores effective recycling options. Also, its effectiveness across chemistries potentially reduces the reliance on constrained resources."

Trinohex Ultra is manufactured on world-scale assets and readily available globally.

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our 2,800-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

