Hedonova Raises $18.4 Million at a $330 Million Valuation in Latest Funding Round from Chemie-Tech DMCC

23 maggio 2022 a

a

a

The investment will strengthen its equipment finance portfolio and data center investment

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedonova, an alternative assets hedge fund, is raising a strategic series A1 funding round of $18.4 million at a $330 million valuation from Chemie-Tech DMCC, a UAE based engineering and construction company.

Chemie-Tech's investment will strengthen Hedonova's data center investing and equipment finance business, and comes on the heels of Hedonova's recent $3 million investment in the alternative investment management firm, Alts.

Hedonova is a unique hedge fund that is working to make investing in modern assets more accessible and convenient. The hedge fund offers its investors access to over twelve alternative asset classes through a single diversified fund, and currently offers investments in cryptos, NFTs, art, startups, real estate, media assets, art, and more. Through its unique model, Hedonova has become a sought-after fund and in just two years, it has more than 2,000 accredited investors and $92 million in holdings.

"This is a strategic investment. The capital will allow us to strengthen our equipment finance portfolio," said Alexander Cavendish Co-Founder & CEO, Hedonova. "We will be able to invest earlier at the purchase order stage to extract higher returns since we can then own a larger part of the supply chain. Our current equipment financing portfolio is concentrated on medical equipment and we want to fund heavy equipment. Through our partnership with Chemie-Tech, we will also expand our real estate portfolio into oil storage properties that are resilient to broader market scenarios."

"Hedonova has again and again proven consistency via disciplined investing and world class treasury management," said Pulek Agarwal, CFO, Chemie-Tech. "We are honored to be partners with the team. Few understand the business case of investing in oil storage and Hedonova's innovative thinking and our 15 years of expertise in treasury operations will lead to strong synergies."

About Hedonova

Founded in 2020, Hedonova is a global alternative assets hedge fund that is open to everyone. Its investments include cryptocurrency, NFTs, startups, emerging real estate markets, art, media assets, wine and more. With over 12 alternative asset classes in one fund, the fund is on a mission to make investing accessible to everyone by requiring an investment of just $5,000. To learn more visit www.hedonova.io.

Contact:Tariq AlwahediPrincipal Investor [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823824/Hedonova_Logo.jpg