Game studio Omnigame picks Agillic to scale personalisation and international growth

Press release, Copenhagen, 16 May 2022

OmnigameApS is an independent Danish online game studio on an ambitious mission to deliver quality, highly entertaining games and boost player engagement through its new communication strategy.

Uncompromising on quality in both their games and customer experience, Omnigame turned to Agillic for operational efficiency, empowering its team to turn its copious data into highly personalised and relevant communication, and to scale the business internationally without ballooning headcounts.

With implementation by Agillic Gold Solution Partner NexusOne, Omnigame was up and running on Agillic in less than three months. Since April, it has been leveraging the platform to run automated customer journeys, using content, personalisation and language versions dynamically across three owned channels - with room to scale.

Omnigame's Head of CX, Pia Nørland, says: ‘We are really excited to have started with Agillic. With the first flows already in place and running continuously, we can keep building new customer journeys, collecting and leveraging player data and segmenting our audience.'

Says Agillic's CCO Bo Sannung: ‘I'm thrilled that we can help yet another established Danish company scale and internationalise with an improved customer experience, using the capabilities it already has in its marketing team. I look forward to seeing the results Omnigame will achieve with Agillic.'

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

[email protected]

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark

